Sports can play vital role in preventing drug use among youth, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Addressing a public meeting in Pandwin village here, the minister called upon parents to encourage their children to actively participate in sports.

Written by PTI
Anurag Thakur
"The drug mafia are spreading their tentacles and harming the nation as well as the youth. Sports can play a vital role in ending the drug menace," said Thakur. (Representational Image/IE)

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the drug mafia are spreading their tentacles and harming the youth, and sports can play a vital role in ending the menace. Addressing a public meeting in Pandwin village here, the minister called upon parents to encourage their children to actively participate in sports.

“The drug mafia are spreading their tentacles and harming the nation as well as the youth. Sports can play a vital role in ending the drug menace,” said Thakur. “A comprehensive policy has been framed for constructing playing fields across the country to engage the youth in sports and persuade them to shun drug use,” he said.

Thakur, the BJP MP from Hamirpur, also hit out at the ruling Congress, accusing it of not fulfilling its promise of giving women in the state a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.”Our mothers and sisters are still waiting for Rs 1,500 per month. They would have received Rs 10,000 in their accounts by now if the promise had been fulfilled,” he said.

“Himachal had made spectacular progress in several fields and achieved (various) milestones under the double-engine government but the development has come to a standstill in the past six months. The onus to speed up development is now on the Congress government,” he said.

Thakur said more than 100 women got employment in MP Mobile Health Service Ambulance in Hamirpur. Under the service, people are provided free health checkups at their doorsteps. 

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 22:19 IST

