  • MORE MARKET STATS

Spectator responsible for Tour de France crash to face trial

By: |
Updated: July 02, 2021 9:35 PM

The spectator, a 30-year-old Frenchwoman, is being sued for involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk, the prosecutor also said in a statement.

Spectator responsible for Tour de France crash to face trialRider Bryan Coquard of France reacts after a crash during Tour de France - Stage 1. (Reuters image)

The spectator accused of having caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Brittany will face trial on Oct. 14, the local prosecutor’s department said on Friday.

The spectator, a 30-year-old Frenchwoman, is being sued for involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk, the prosecutor also said in a statement.

Related News

She was arrested and placed in custody on Wednesday after presenting herself at a police station in Brittany.

The spectator was holding a cardboard sign and facing away from the cyclists at a television camera as they passed.

German rider Tony Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into the sign, and a large number of other riders came down in the ensuing pile-up.

Local prosecutor Camille Miansoni told a news conference on Thursday that the woman had no police or justice records and expressed fear and shame after what she said was a moment of “idiocy”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Spectator responsible for Tour de France crash to face trial
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India tour of England 2021: Injured Shubman Gill could miss Test series, Abhimanyu Easwaran likely to be included in squad
2It’s a new challenge: Shikhar Dhawan eyes success in maiden outing as captain on India tour of Sri Lanka
3T20 World Cup set to be shifted to UAE due to Covid-19 pandemic: BCCI sources