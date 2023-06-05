Special Olympics World Summer Games: India all set to to rock at mega event with 255 member strong contingent

India is all set to send the strong 255-member contingent at the in Berlin for the Special Olympics World Summer Games, to be held from June 17, 2023 to June 25, 2023.

It is the world’s largest sporting event for people with intellectual disabilities.The Indian contingent will consist of 198 athletes, who will take part in 16 sporting events and 55 coaches. As per reports, close to 700 athletes from as many as 190 countries will take part in 26 disciplines.

Indian athletes will also take part in preparatory camp at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for four days, starting from June 7, 2023, to June 11, 2023, before their departure for the mega event. Before their departure, a send-off ceremony for the contingent will also be organised by Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) at the stadium, which will be attended by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha, singer Sonu Nigam, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, et al.

While expressing her confidence about the performances of Indian athletes at the event, SOB president Mallika Nadda, who is also the wife of the BJP president JP Nadda, said she believed India will be able to win more that 150 medals from the special olympics.

Urging people to support special athletes, she said that they want dignity of life and that the sport will help them get that. Stressing that people must help them in their efforts, Nadda also urged the government to recognise their efforts and honour them with cash, awards and jobs. Nadda also thanked the government for honouring special athletes with cash prizes of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for winning, gold, silver and bronze and international sporting events.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with other dignitaries have wished the athletes for the event. Two futsal players and three coaches from the state will participate at the event.