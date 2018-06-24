Spain vs Morocco LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV

Spain will take on Morocco in a Group B encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Both teams enter the game with different aims. (Reuters)

Spain vs Morocco LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Spain will take on Morocco in a Group B encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Both teams enter the game with different aims. Spain will be intent on getting a result from Monday’s game to book a spot in Knockouts without depending upon the outcome of other game between Portugal and Iran. Fernando Hierro’s side are heavy favorites on paper, Spain are now unbeaten since their last 22 games. Diego Costa, the Brazilian born natural Spaniard has silenced his critics by scoring 3 goals from 2 games so far. If Spain avoids defeat in their final group game, it will be the first time that Spain could remain unbeaten in the group stage for the first time since 2006.

The “Atlas Lions” enter Monday’s game to end their campaign on a positive note. Despite two creditable displays, Morocco suffered back to back losses in Russia. Morocco have won just 3 of their last 15 World Cup games but both of their last two victories came in final group stage matches.

When will Spain vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 25, 2018.

Where will Spain vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Spain vs Morocco, FIFA world cup will be held at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.

What time will Spain vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Spain vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton/ENG), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir/TUR), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce/TUR), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid/ESP), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA)

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen/FRA), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord/NED), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray/TUR), Faycal Fajr (Getafe/ESP), Amine Harit (Schalke 04/GER)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor/TUR), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes/ESP), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege/BEL), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/NED), Youssef En-Nesyri (Malaga/ESP)

SPAIN

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Pepe Reina (Napoli/ITA), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea/ENG), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal/ENG)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), David Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)