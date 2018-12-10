South, North Korea to talk on co-hosting 2032 Summer Olympics

It was a part of efforts to implement the Pyongyang Declaration, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed after their third summit in Pyongyang in September.

South Korea and North Korea have agreed to hold working-level talks this week on sports cooperation, including the co-hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said Monday.

The sports dialogue will be held on Friday at the joint inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea’s border town of Kaesong, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the talks, the two sides would discuss details to push for the co-hosting of the 2032 Summer Olympics and the joint participation in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

It was a part of efforts to implement the Pyongyang Declaration, which South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed after their third summit in Pyongyang in September.

Following the latest sports dialogue in November, the two Koreas agreed to jointly participate in international sports events and field unified sports teams through consultations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other international summer sports federations.

South and North Korea fielded their first unified Olympic team for the women’s ice hockey competitions at the 2018 Winter Olympics that was hosted in February by South Korea in the country’s eastern city of PyeongChang.