South Korea vs Mexico LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV in India

South Korea vs Mexico LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Mexico will take on South Korea in a Group F encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. the South American side started its campaign with a bang by defeating the defending champions Germany which according to Mexico’s coach Juan Carlos Osorio Mexico’s was a result of careful planning. A win in their game against South Korea will see them through to Round Of 16. Mexico defeated South Korea 3-1 last time these two sides met in 1998 World Cup.

South Korea, on the other hand, lost its opening game against Sweden and will look to change its fortunes against Mexico. Interestingly, the team has never won its second match in FIFA world cup. However, the “Reds” will look to change this unwanted record if they are to have any chance of qualifying for knockout stages.

When will South Korea vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

South Korea vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 23, 2018.

Where will South Korea vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

South Korea vs Mexico, FIFA world cup will be held at Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don.

What time will South Korea vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

South Korea vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 8.30 pm IST.

How to watch, South Korea vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch South Korea vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, South Korea vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

South Korea vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

MEXICO

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege/BEL), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders: Carlos Salcedo (Einracht Frankfurt/GER), Diego Reyes (Porto/POR), Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad/ESP), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Edson Alvarez (America), Miguel Layun (Sevilla/ESP), Jesus Gallardo (Pumas)

Midfielders: Rafael Marquez (Atlas), Hector Herrera (Porto/POR), Jonathan dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Marco Fabian (Frankfurt/GER), Giovani dos Santos (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA)

Forwards: Javier Hernandez (West Ham/ENG), Oribe Peralta (America), Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Galaxy/USA), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV/NED)

SOUTH KOREA

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Vissel Kobe, Japan), Kim Jin-Hyeon (Cerezo Osaka/JPN), Cho Hyun-Woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-Gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande/CHN), Jang Hyun-Soo (FC Tokyo/JPN), Jung Seung-Hyun (Sagan Tosu/JPN), Yun Yong-Sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-Suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-Woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-Ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-Han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-Yueng (Swansea City/WAL), Jung Woo-Young (Vissel Kobe/JPN), Ju Se-Jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-Cheol (FC Augsburg/GER), Lee Jae-Sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-Woo (Hellas Verona/ITA), Moon Seon-Min (Incheon United)

Forwards: Kim Shin-Wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg/AUT)