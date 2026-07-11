A shocking news came in the wee hours of Saturday (July 11) in Cape Town as a South African midfielder, part of the Bafana Bafana brigade in FIFA World Cup 2026, was found dead in his house at Schotschekloof.

Reacting to the news, South Africa’s Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie said in a statement, “It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams. South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international.”

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Jayden Adams: One of the most successful 25-year-olds in South Africa

Not only did the 25-year-old feature in all three group stage games for the side, but was also a prominent name in the country’s football circuit, playing for Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was one of the few players who have accomplished so much at the age of just 25, having won the South African national football league as well as the African Champions League and had also played in the World Cup.

He was also a part of the South Africa squad that reached the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

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Police investigate the matter

Police have already started an investigation into the incident where the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Adams came to limelight first when he started for the team in their 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Group A despite learning that his grandmother had passed away only hours before kick-off.