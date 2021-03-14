  • MORE MARKET STATS

South Africa Women opt to field against India in 4th ODI

March 14, 2021 9:18 AM

The South African women's team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth One-day International here on Sunday.

Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.

The South African women’s team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth One-day International here on Sunday. Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus’ absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings. Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested. South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:
South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.

