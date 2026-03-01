South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup HIGHLIGHTS: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets in match number 51 of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to set up a semi-final clash with New Zealand on March 4.

After electing to bat, Sikandar Raza top-scored with 73 as Zimbabwe posted 153/7 in their 20 overs. Kwena Maphaka was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, finishing with 2 wickets for 21 runs in his 4 overs. Corbin Bosch also scalped 2 wickets but conceded 40 runs in his 4 overs. George Linde, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje picked up a wicket each.

For the Chevrons, other than their captain Raza, Clive Madande remained unbeaten on 26 off 20 while Brian Bennett’s 15 off 13 and Dion Myers’s 11 from 16 balls were the only other double-digit scores.

Sikandar Raza bags Player of the Match despite finishing on the losing side

In response, South Africa did lose early wickets but eventually reached their target in 17.5 overs with Dewald Brevis scoring 42 off 18. Raza finished with 3 wickets after his 73-run knock and bagged the Player of the Match despite ending on the losing side.

While Proteas had already sealed a semi-final place and Zimbabwe were out of race, the result has confirmed South Africa’s semi-final clash on March 4.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs ZIM- That's it from this game! Thank you so much for following our coverage of this match. There is plenty of sporting action coming up and we will try to bring in some exciting stories for you. Stay tuned to Financial Express Sports. South Africa beat Zimbabwe- What it means? South Africa's win over Zimbabwe means SA are confirmed to take on New Zealand in the first semi-final on March 4. The winner of the ongoing India vs West Indies will meet England in the second semi-final on March 5. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Raza bags the Player of the Match award Raza bagged the Player of the Match award despite ending on the losing side. "Certainly qualifying (to the Super Eights) was a big step. Getting a ticket to the next World Cup without the qualifiers, massive achievement. I think in these Super 8s, as much as we have lost, Pommie, but I can assure you, the lessons we have taken on," Raza says. "After the first game, we got better. After the second game, we even got better. So these are the things that when I look into my team and I say, you know what, we are learning, we are growing, and as a captain, I couldn't have asked for more and I couldn't be any more proud of the boys. So as a captain and as a leader, I'm very, very proud of this bunch of boys because I genuinely felt that we got better with every game that went on," he added. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets! SA win! They remain unbeaten in T20 World CUp 2026 heading into semi-final. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: SA need 7 runs in 18 balls SA need 7 runs in 18 balls. They are 147/5 after 17 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Two boundaries in two overs! South Africa inching closer to a win here with two boundaries in a span of 5 balls but two different overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: SA need 25 runs in 30 balls SA- 129/5 after 15 overs. South Africa need 25 runs in 30 balls. George Linde- 15* off 12, Tristan Stubbs- 13* off 15. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: 6 runs coming off the 14th over South Africa- 126/5 after 14 overs. Tristan Stubbs- 12* off 11, George Linde- 13* off 10. They need 28 runs to win in 36 balls. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Brad Evans returns Brad Evans is back into the attack. His 2 overs have gone for 16 runs already. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: South Africa need 34 runs in 42 balls South Africa need 34 runs in 42 balls. 5 wickets in hand. George Linde- 12* off 8, Tristan Stubbs- 7* off 7. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Linde & Stubbs out in the middle Linde & Stubb, the two batters out in the middle for South Africa. The equation now- less than run ball needed with 5 wickets in hand and seems like SA should seal this from here. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: SA need 61 runs from 60 balls SA need 61 runs from 60 balls. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Raza gets another! The wicket of dangerman Brevis Brevis tries to play the lofted shot again but this one is not from the middle of the bat; the subtle variation from Raza perhaps deceives him and he mistimes this. Excellent catch from Ryan Burl. SA- 101/5 in 10.4 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: WICKET!! Miller tries to go for a cheeky shot but perishes Miller tried to use the pace of the bowler to perhaps place it past short third or go over him. But's it's gone straight to the fielder who catches it. The half-century stand gets broken. ZIM- 93/4 in 9.6 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Brevis, Miller now accelerating and how! First a shot ball from Muzarabani, which doesn't bounce as much as the bowler would have wanted. Pulled for SIX by Brevis. Later in the over, Miller prodocues a superb cover drive to find the fence. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Killer Miller absolutely smashes Masakadza Masakadza vs Miller, Round 1 goes to the left-hander. Over long on for a straight SIX first ball before a boundary three balls later. He then ends the over with another SIX. 17 runs off the over. SA- 82/3 after 9 overs. David Miller- 18* off 12, Dewald Brevis- 28* off 13. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Brevis looking really comfortable! FOUR! Another high-quality stroke from Brevis. This is not a half-volley from Muzarabani but he still manages to drive it for FOUR. SA manage 6 runs from the over to move the scorecard to 65/3 after 8 overs. David Miller- 2* off 7, Dewald Brevis- 27* off 12. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: SIX MORE!! Second six of the over to finish the innings! Brilliant. It's a full ball and Brevis goes over long off for a splendid hit. Gets the maximum result. Second six of the over and SA reach 59/3 after 7 overs. Dewald Brevis- 22* off 10, David Miller- 1* off 3. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: BANG! Brevis smashes a SIX! A 95-metre maximum from Dewald Brevis. Judges the line and length early, first ball fo Cremer's spell and desposits it into the leg side boundary. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Rickelton back in the pavilion! Evans strikes Evans gets his revenge in the same over. Rickelton doesn't connect this as well as the twin sixes but the fielder comes in to take the catch before realising it might go over and had to move back. Burl then dives back and manages to hold on to the catch. Rickelton falls for 31 off 22. ZIM 3 wickets down. ZIM- 43/3 in 5.5 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Rickelton with back-to-back SIXES! Rickelton with back-to-back SIXES! It's Brad Evans who he is targeting in the last over of the powerplay and has been mighty effective so far. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Rickelton smashes a SIX against Raza! Ryan Rickelton gets going. Poor ball, alright but this is a seriously good hit. Over mid on and over the roped for a SIX. Rickelton realising they needed some momentum in the innings. SA- 30/2 after 5 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: SA- 21/2 after 4 overs SA- 21/2 after 4 overs. Dewald Brevis- 6* off 4, Ryan Rickelton- 11* off 13. Evan- 1 over, 3 runs, 0 wicket. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: BOWLED HIM!! Woah! Raza's dream outing continues Markram falls. Raza beats Markram and castles his stumps. The South African captain departs for 4 off 5. SA- 14/2 in 2.5 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Ryan Rickelton joins Aiden Markam in the middle Ryan Rickelton joins Aiden Markam in the middle. South Africa- 4/1 after the 1st over. Ryan Rickelton- 2* off 2, Aiden Markram- 2* off 2. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: WICKET!!! Raza strikes! Raza offers a bit of width and De Kock looks to cut it away on the off side and only manages an edge through to the keeper. What a day he is having, first a 73 runs with the bat and now a wicket in the first over. Can he inspire his team to a win? SA- 1/1 in 0.3 overs. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: It's Sikandar Raza who takes the new ball himself Sikandar Raza with the ball in hand for Zimbabwe. For South Africa, it's the duo of Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: We are back with the chase! South Africa's run chase gets underway. They need 154 runs to win in Delhi and maintain their unbeaten record in this tournament so far. Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Zimbabwe finish at 153/7 Zimbabwe finish at 153/7. South Africa need 154 runs to win.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Live Score: Madande does play the reverse scoop for FOUR! Madande does connect and gets FOUR !