As March 4 evening comes close, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is gearing up to host a semi-final that is less about current form and more about the heavy ghosts of cricket’s past. When South Africa and New Zealand walk out today, they won’t just be facing eleven players; they will be battling two of the most contradictory statistical records in World Cup history.

South Africa’s 5-0 record

On one side of the coin is South Africa’s absolute dominance over the Black Caps in this specific format. In T20 World Cup history, the Proteas hold a perfect 5-0 head-to-head record against New Zealand. From the inaugural edition in 2007 to their clinical 7-wicket victory in the group stages of this 2026 tournament, South Africa have consistently found a way to dismantle the Kiwi blueprint.

Led by an inspired Aiden Markram, the 2026 Proteas look like a side that has finally traded choking for clinical execution. They arrive in Kolkata unbeaten, carrying a psychological edge that suggests New Zealand is their preferred opponent.

New Zealand’s knockout supremacy

However, history flips the script the moment a match is labelled a knockout. New Zealand have long been South Africa’s primary tormentor in ICC elimination games. Whether it was the 2011 ODI World Cup quarter-final in Dhaka or the heartbreaking 2015 semi-final in Auckland, the Black Caps have a 100% win record against the Proteas in win-or-go-home scenarios.

While South Africa dominates the bilateral and group-stage data, New Zealand possesses a unique Knockout edge, the ability to find an extra gear when the stakes are highest. With Mitchell Santner leading a spin-heavy attack and Finn Allen providing explosive starts, the Kiwis are specialists at dragging powerhouse teams into deep-water scraps.

Who will win at Eden Gardens?

So, which record breaks tonight? Will South Africa finally extend their T20 streak to 6-0 and reach their first-ever T20 World Cup final? Or will New Zealand’s knockout pedigree once again prove to be the kryptonite for a surging Proteas side?

We shall find out. Live action begins at 07:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).