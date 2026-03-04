SA vs NZ Live Score | South Africa vs New Zealand 1st Semi-Final Live Scorecard T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final from the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Today, two of cricket’s most fascinating statistical anomalies collide in a knockout match.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2026 South Africa

vs New Zealand

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – 1st Semi-Final )

Match begins at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT)

On one hand, South Africa enter this contest with a perfect 5-0 head-to-head record against the Black Caps in T20 World Cup history. On the other, New Zealand boasts an incredible 100% win rate against the Proteas in ICC knockout matches. As Aiden Markram’s unbeaten side takes on Mitchell Santner’s resilient Kiwis, one of these records will inally break.

Key Match Stats & Insights

The Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata (Known for its high-scoring surface).

The Weather: No rain threat, clear skies and a full game is expected.

Will the Proteas’ current momentum overcome the knockout curse or will New Zealand’s big-game pedigree propel them to yet another final? We bring you all the live action, including live updates, the playing XI news, and every major detail that unfolds in the match.

South Africa vs New Zealand Squads and Probable XIs

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conwa

Playing XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand (Probable XI): Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (captain), Cole McConchie/James Neesham, Matt Henry/Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Live Updates

South Africa vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Live Scorecard