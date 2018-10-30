Sourav Ganguly writes letter to BCCI over CoA’s functioning, sexual harassment charge on Rahul Johri

“My experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better),” Ganguly wrote in the mail. (IE)

One of team India’s most successful captains and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly Tuesday wrote to BCCI administration expressing his disappointment over the recent developments that have taken shape in the board ranging from falling strength of Committee of Administrators (COA) to sexual harassment allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

In an e-mail to the BCCI top brass – BCCI Acting President CK Khanna, Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry – Ganguly wrote that the recent reports of harassment has made BCCI look poor and the differences between the members of the COA have made matter worse.

“I don’t know how far it is true but the recent reports of harassment has really made the BCCI look very poorly, more so the way it has been handled. The COA, from four, has come down to two and now the two seem to be divided,” Ganguly wrote in a mail to BCCI office-bearers and accessed by news agency ANI.

Ganguly also expressed his anger the way rules have been changed in the middle of the domestic season and said such a situation has never been heard off.

“Cricketing rules are changed in the middle of a season, which has never been heard off. Decisions made in committees are turned around with complete disrespect. One of my friends who is involved in matters relating to the functioning of the board asked me who should they go to (for a problem), I had no answer. I had to ask who should I invite for an international game from a particular association as I did not know what was going on,” he wrote.

Recently, the COA had relaxed the one-year rule of government employees wards to become eligible to play as local players. The decision was made without consulting the technical committee.

Ganguly also said his experience in the selection of Indian cricket team head coach has been appalling. In addition to Ganguly, BCCI’s cricket advisory committee includes stalwarts of Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

“My experience in the matter of coach selection was appalling (the less said the better),” Ganguly wrote in the mail.

Ganguly further wrote that the administration lacked direction and concluded his letter fearing the worse.

“Indian cricket with its massive following has been built over the years of hard work from superb administrators and greatest of cricketers who have managed to bring thousands of fans to the ground. I at the present moment, think it’s in danger. Hope people are listening,” the letter reads.