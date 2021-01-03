  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty at Kolkata Hospital, doctors say condition stable

By: |
January 3, 2021 10:26 AM

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly health updateDoctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly's condition. (File photo: IE)

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a “mild” heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Related News

“He had an uneventful last night and presently Afebrile (not feverish)… He is sleeping now,” a bulletin issued by the private hospital where Ganguly is admitted, said.

The celebrated former cricketer’s blood pressure is 110/70 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after accessing Ganguly’s condition.

“He will be requiring another angioplasty because of the triple vessel disease. But, that depends on how his condition is. He is, however, out of danger now,” one of the doctors treating Ganguly had said on Saturday.

A routine ECG will also be conducted on Sunday morning, the bulletin said.

The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty at Kolkata Hospital doctors say condition stable
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched
2Arjun Tendulkar picked in Mumbai’s senior squad for first time
3Five Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, in isolation; investigation into possible breach of COVID protocol: Cricket Australia