Former India captain and ex-Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, receiving one of cricket’s highest honours on his 54th birthday.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to formally confirm Ganguly’s induction, Ganguly himself confirmed the honour in a post on X, thanking the ICC and its chairman Jay Shah.

The former India batter became the 10th Indian men’s cricketer to enter the Hall of Fame. Overall, he is the 12th Indian cricketer to receive the honour, joining women’s cricket pioneers Diana Edulji and Neetu David among the country’s Hall of Fame inductees.

“Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay Shah @JayShah for inducting me in the Hall of Fame. It’s a huge honour. One of the 10 Indians to be inducted in the Hall of Fame ever. Amazing to be a part of some great names. @BCCI,” Ganguly wrote in his social media post.

The formal induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 11 during the ICC Annual Conference.

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A career that reshaped Indian cricket

Ganguly’s induction recognises not only his achievements with the bat but also his transformative influence on Indian cricket during one of its most defining periods.

Making his international debut in 1992, Ganguly went on to score 18,575 runs across Tests, One-Day Internationals and T20 Internationals before retiring from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 38 international centuries and established himself as one of India’s finest left-handed batters.

His most enduring legacy, however, came as captain. Appointed India captain in 2000 in the aftermath of the match-fixing scandal, Ganguly oversaw a rebuilding phase that changed the team’s mindset. Under his leadership, India won the 2002 NatWest Series, shared the ICC Champions Trophy later that year and reached the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

He was also instrumental in backing a new generation of cricketers who would later form the backbone of one of India’s most successful teams.

Nicknamed the “God of the Off Side”, Ganguly also formed one of ODI cricket’s most prolific opening partnerships alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

Birthday celebrations continue with biopic first look

The Hall of Fame announcement capped a memorable birthday for Ganguly, with the makers of his upcoming biographical film Dada also unveiling its first-look poster.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao as the former India captain and recreates Ganguly’s iconic shirt-waving celebration on the Lord’s balcony following India’s NatWest Series triumph in 2002.

With his Hall of Fame induction, Ganguly joins an elite list of Indian cricket greats that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, MS Dhoni, Bishan Singh Bedi, Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Neetu David and other legends whose contributions have shaped the game’s history.