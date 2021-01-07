  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sourav Ganguly clinically fit, discharged from hospital

By: |
January 7, 2021 12:45 PM

The 48-year-old cricket icon, who had to undergo a stent insertion, was declared stable and clinically fit by doctors.

Sourav Ganguly"I am absolutely fine," Ganguly said before boarding his private vehicle to return home. (Photo source: IE)

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday morning discharged from hospital here, five days after suffering a “mild heart attack”.

The 48-year-old cricket icon, who had to undergo a stent insertion, was declared stable and clinically fit by doctors.

Related News

“I am absolutely fine,” Ganguly said before boarding his private vehicle to return home.

“I thank all the doctors, the nurses and everybody in the hospital for treating me,” he added. Ganguly was rushed to hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort during a workout session.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Sourav Ganguly clinically fit discharged from hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis in intensive care after car accident: Italian media
2Australia v India: Ashwin’s knack for learning, Jadeja’s improved batting is massive for us, says Ajinkya Rahane
3Aus vs Ind, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma in playing 11, Navdeep Saini to debut as India ready to change Sydney script