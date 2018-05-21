Sourav Ganguly biopic: Ekta Kapoor’s Alt Balaji likely to produce; what we know so far

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. (Source: PTI)

Even though Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain on paper, it was Sourav Ganguly under whom men in blue’s rise had started. The former Kolkata batsman has offered one of the most exciting stories for a Bollywood film, full of passion, drama and controversies yet, other cricketers like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin ended up getting a biopic ahead of him.

However, the dream is set to be turned into a reality with Alt Balaji, a subscription-based video on demand platform under Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Limited is reportedly in talks to produce a biopic based on the book ‘A Century is not Enough’, about the cricketing career of former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Alt Balaji which was launched in April last year, is looking to produce more original content for mobile phones, tabs, and desktops, catering to most major Indian languages.

In a major step, the company and its representatives also held talks with the former Indian captain recently. Reports suggest that while Sourav Ganguly wants a Kolkata-based director for his biopic, Ekta Kapoor is in favour of a Mumbai director.

Ganguly had recently confirmed that he has been in talks with Balaji but added that nothing is final. “I have had a few discussions with Balaji, though nothing is final yet. I’ll have more details once we take this forward,” he had said.

In 2017, the biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar – Sachin: A Billion Dreams had hit the theatres and enjoyed a decent amount of success. Earlier, Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Dhoni: The Untold Story’ based on the journey of Indian skipper MS Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, had earned more than Rs 100 cr on box-office.

Sourav Ganguly’s biopic with a shirtless moment on the balcony at Lord’s to the inglorious Chappell years, would be another treat for the fans.