Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal won the toss and elected to field. However, as the players made their way to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field and it resulted in a delay of few minutes.
“SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match,” BCCI Domestic tweeted a 13-second video.
SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match.
Follow it live – https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2019
The official Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic posted a video in which the snake can be seen gliding on the field while seven to eight groundsmen trying to ensure that it slithers away.
