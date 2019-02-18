Smriti Mandhana tops ODI batsman rankings, Deepti Sharma 3rd among all-rounders

India is set to take on England in a three-match ODI series from Febraury 22.

Indian left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana retained the top spot in ODI batsmen rankings with 774 points. The second and third spot were grabbed by Australian stars Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning respectively.

Indian ODI skipper Mithali Raj also featured in the ICC Women’s ranking, and claimed the fifth spot just behind Kiwi star batswoman Amy Satterthwaite who retained her fourth position.

Deepti Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur are the other two Indian cricketers to star in the top 20, and are ranked 17 and 19 respectively.

The Indian team is at the third spot in the ODI format with 120 points. The top two spots belonged to England and Australia. Australia is at the top with 141 points and England stands at 123 points.

In the bowlers, pacer Jhulan Goswami was the best-placed Indian at the third spot with 685 points. Pakistan’s Sana Mir was leading the pack at the moment with 718 points.

Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav are two other Indian bowlers figuring at the top-10 at eighth and ninth positions respectively.

Deepti Sharma added another feather to her cap by grabbing the third spot in the all-rounders ranking. The highest an Indian has ever been placed on this ranking is the 2nd position, with former captains – Jhulan Goswami, Purnima Rau and Shubhangi Kulkarni – all achieving this feat

India is set to take on England in a three-match ODI series from Febraury 22. All three ODI’s will be held in Mumbai. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20 series which will be held in Guwahati.