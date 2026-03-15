The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 provided a moment that will be etched in the history of Indian sports forever. While the spotlight often shines brightest on the men’s game, Smriti Mandhana just achieved the unthinkable.

By picking up her fifth BCCI International Cricketer of the Year award, Mandhana has officially levelled the score with ViratKohli. The “5-5” deadlock could signal a seismic shift in the narrative of who truly owns the throne of Indian cricket.

The elite ‘five-star’ Club

For years, Virat Kohli’s five Polly Umrigar trophies (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) were viewed as a peak that no contemporary could reach. Even as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill (who won his second tonight) dominated their respective seasons, Kohli’s consistency remained unparalleled.

Until tonight.

Mandhana’s 2024-25 season was a masterclass in modern batting. With 1,703 international runs and a record-breaking five ODI centuries in a single year, she dominated a calendar like few others. Her 50-ball ODI century against Australia last year even surpassed Kohli’s famous 52-ball ton for the fastest century by an Indian in an ODI, men or women, proving that she is setting a faster pace.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Headline Awards

Part 1 of 2 BCCI Naman Awards 2026 International &

Headline Winners New Delhi · Season 2024–25 International Awards Polly Umrigar Award — Best Int’l Cricketer (Men) Shubman Gill 983 runs in 9 Tests · 2nd Polly Umrigar win Best Int’l Cricketer (Women) Smriti Mandhana 434 runs in ODI WC · 5th time winner Best Int’l Debut (Men) Harshit Rana Best Int’l Debut (Women) N Sree Charani Highest Wickets in ODIs (Women) Deepti Sharma Highest Run Getter in ODIs (Women) Smriti Mandhana Lifetime Achievement Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Roger Binny 1983 WC highest wicket-taker · Former BCCI President Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award Rahul Dravid 24,000+ int’l runs · Coached T20 WC 2024 winners BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award — Women Mithali Raj 7805 ODI runs · Highest scorer in women’s ODIs ICC Trophy-Winning Teams Felicitated Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 Women’s U19 World Cup 2025 Express InfoGenIE

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Why the GOAT debate starts Now

The argument for Mandhana being India’s greatest-ever cricketer is in fact data-driven

The World Cup Factor: While Kohli has been a pillar of India’s white-ball dominance, Mandhana was the heartbeat of India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup victory in 2025, finishing as the team’s top scorer, a monumental feat for the women’s sport in India. Kohli too won the ODI World Cup in 2011 but the women’s achievement means far more in the context in which it came.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Domestic Awards

Part 2 of 2 BCCI Naman Awards 2026 Domestic Award Winners New Delhi · Season 2024–25 Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — Women Best Woman Cricketer — Sr Domestic One Day Shafali Verma Haryana Best Woman Cricketer — Jr Domestic Ira Jadhav Mumbai Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Madhya Pradesh Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Kishan Sarkar Tripura Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Shanthanu Singh Uttar Pradesh Highest Run Getter — Plate Group Pritam Raj Bihar M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U19 Cooch Behar Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Hemchudeshan J Tamil Nadu Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Arkajit Roy Tripura Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Nitya J Pandya Baroda Highest Run Getter — Plate Group Ragavan Ramamoorthy Pondicherry M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U23 Col. C K Nayudu Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Vicky Ostwal Maharashtra Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Dipjyoti Saikia Assam Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Macneil H N Karnataka Highest Run Getter — Plate Group R Jashwanth Shreeram Pondicherry Madhavrao Scindia Award — Ranji Trophy Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group Harsh Dubey Vidarbha Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group Suchith J Nagaland Highest Run Getter — Elite Group Y V Rathod Vidarbha Highest Run Getter — Plate Group Snehal Kauthankar Goa Lala Amarnath Award — Best All-Rounder Best All-Rounder — Domestic Limited-Overs Ayush Mhatre Mumbai Best All-Rounder — Ranji Trophy Harsh Dubey Vidarbha Special Awards Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Mumbai Cricket Association Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023–24 Ulhas Gandhe Vidarbha Cricket Association Express InfoGenIE

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At 29, Mandhana has reached the 5-Award milestone faster than Kohli did. With Kohli now retired from T20Is and Tests, Mandhana has a clear runway to become the first-ever Indian to reach six, seven or even eight titles. Mandhana had also become the first female batter in history to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year, meaning that in the women’s sport she is already among the best.

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A new era of equals

As Shubman Gill accepted his second Polly Umrigar award tonight. While Gill may equal Kohli’s record in the future, for now it’s Mandhana’s feat that deserves acknowledgement.

In a country where cricket is a religion, women cricketers are at par with men and not behind. The BCCI has already announced pay parity, meaning the men and women cricketers receive equal match fees even though there is still some time before parity happens in the annual central contracts offered by the BCCI.