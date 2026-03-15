The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 provided a moment that will be etched in the history of Indian sports forever. While the spotlight often shines brightest on the men’s game, Smriti Mandhana just achieved the unthinkable.

By picking up her fifth BCCI International Cricketer of the Year award, Mandhana has officially levelled the score with ViratKohli. The “5-5” deadlock could signal a seismic shift in the narrative of who truly owns the throne of Indian cricket.

The elite ‘five-star’ Club

For years, Virat Kohli’s five Polly Umrigar trophies (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018) were viewed as a peak that no contemporary could reach. Even as the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill (who won his second tonight) dominated their respective seasons, Kohli’s consistency remained unparalleled.

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Until tonight.

Mandhana’s 2024-25 season was a masterclass in modern batting. With 1,703 international runs and a record-breaking five ODI centuries in a single year, she dominated a calendar like few others. Her 50-ball ODI century against Australia last year even surpassed Kohli’s famous 52-ball ton for the fastest century by an Indian in an ODI, men or women, proving that she is setting a faster pace.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Headline Awards
Part 1 of 2
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
International &
Headline Winners
New Delhi · Season 2024–25
International Awards
Polly Umrigar Award — Best Int’l Cricketer (Men)
Shubman Gill
983 runs in 9 Tests · 2nd Polly Umrigar win
Best Int’l Cricketer (Women)
Smriti Mandhana
434 runs in ODI WC · 5th time winner
Best Int’l Debut (Men)
Harshit Rana
Best Int’l Debut (Women)
N Sree Charani
Highest Wickets in ODIs (Women)
Deepti Sharma
Highest Run Getter in ODIs (Women)
Smriti Mandhana
Lifetime Achievement
Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Roger Binny
1983 WC highest wicket-taker · Former BCCI President
Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Rahul Dravid
24,000+ int’l runs · Coached T20 WC 2024 winners
BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award — Women
Mithali Raj
7805 ODI runs · Highest scorer in women’s ODIs
ICC Trophy-Winning Teams Felicitated
Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Men’s Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s ODI World Cup 2025
Men’s U19 World Cup 2026
Women’s U19 World Cup 2025
Part 1 of 2 · Domestic awards in Part 2
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Why the GOAT debate starts Now

The argument for Mandhana being India’s greatest-ever cricketer is in fact data-driven

The World Cup Factor: While Kohli has been a pillar of India’s white-ball dominance, Mandhana was the heartbeat of India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup victory in 2025, finishing as the team’s top scorer, a monumental feat for the women’s sport in India. Kohli too won the ODI World Cup in 2011 but the women’s achievement means far more in the context in which it came.

BCCI Naman Awards 2026 — Domestic Awards
Part 2 of 2
BCCI Naman Awards 2026
Domestic Award Winners
New Delhi · Season 2024–25
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — Women
Best Woman Cricketer — Sr Domestic One Day
Shafali Verma
Haryana
Best Woman Cricketer — Jr Domestic
Ira Jadhav
Mumbai
Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy — U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan
Madhya Pradesh
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Kishan Sarkar
Tripura
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Shanthanu Singh
Uttar Pradesh
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
Pritam Raj
Bihar
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U19 Cooch Behar
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Hemchudeshan J
Tamil Nadu
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Arkajit Roy
Tripura
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Nitya J Pandya
Baroda
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
Ragavan Ramamoorthy
Pondicherry
M.A. Chidambaram Trophy — U23 Col. C K Nayudu Trophy
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Vicky Ostwal
Maharashtra
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Dipjyoti Saikia
Assam
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Macneil H N
Karnataka
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
R Jashwanth Shreeram
Pondicherry
Madhavrao Scindia Award — Ranji Trophy
Highest Wicket-Taker — Elite Group
Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha
Highest Wicket-Taker — Plate Group
Suchith J
Nagaland
Highest Run Getter — Elite Group
Y V Rathod
Vidarbha
Highest Run Getter — Plate Group
Snehal Kauthankar
Goa
Lala Amarnath Award — Best All-Rounder
Best All-Rounder — Domestic Limited-Overs
Ayush Mhatre
Mumbai
Best All-Rounder — Ranji Trophy
Harsh Dubey
Vidarbha
Special Awards
Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments
Mumbai Cricket Association
Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket 2023–24
Ulhas Gandhe
Vidarbha Cricket Association
Part 2 of 2 · International awards in Part 1
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At 29, Mandhana has reached the 5-Award milestone faster than Kohli did. With Kohli now retired from T20Is and Tests, Mandhana has a clear runway to become the first-ever Indian to reach six, seven or even eight titles. Mandhana had also become the first female batter in history to surpass 1,000 ODI runs in a single calendar year, meaning that in the women’s sport she is already among the best.

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A new era of equals

As Shubman Gill accepted his second Polly Umrigar award tonight. While Gill may equal Kohli’s record in the future, for now it’s Mandhana’s feat that deserves acknowledgement.

In a country where cricket is a religion, women cricketers are at par with men and not behind. The BCCI has already announced pay parity, meaning the men and women cricketers receive equal match fees even though there is still some time before parity happens in the annual central contracts offered by the BCCI.