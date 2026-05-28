A video of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old cricket prodigy from Bihar, went viral ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 Eliminator clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur on May 27.

In the clip, Sooryavanshi could be seen jogging around during a practice session before suddenly walking up to Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar — both on pre-match broadcast duty — and touching their feet in a quiet gesture of respect.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed pure respect by touching the feet of Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Bangar before the match. 🙏



But when he tried the same with Jatin Sapru, he quickly stepped back 😂❤️



What a humble champ!

pic.twitter.com/9szMHs3sqt — The King 👑 (@lordkings_x) May 27, 2026

It was a moment that made people pause, even though the spotlight had already firmly settled on him long before the game began.

Because by then, Sooryavanshi was no longer just another teenage cricketer. He was the story of IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi- Story of IPL 2026

The boy from Samastipur had spent the season dismantling bowling attacks with an audacity that felt almost unreal. Bowlers feared him from ball one because he treated every delivery as a scoring opportunity. Whether it was pace, spin, yorkers or bouncers, Sooryavanshi swung hard and swung fearlessly.

And in the Eliminator, he looked prepared to produce his greatest spectacle yet.

The left-hander launched into the opposition attack from the outset, sending balls soaring into the stands with the same freedom that had defined his remarkable season. Every boundary increased the anticipation inside the stadium. Every six brought him closer to another record.

After months of rewriting batting history, expectation itself had become normal around him.

When everyone wanted Sooryavanshi to break the record

As he raced to 97 off just 28 deliveries, the possibility of the fastest IPL century ever suddenly felt real. The cricketing world wanted to witness something unprecedented — a hundred in under 30 balls.

Then came the moment.

A short ball rose towards him. Sooryavanshi attempted to guide it over third man, but the timing escaped him. Instead of flying over the boundary, the ball travelled straight into the hands of the fielder.

Silence.

For a brief second, the stadium could not quite process what had happened.

Sooryavanshi stood frozen. He knew what he had missed.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The man of many talents

Walking back to the pavilion clearly hurt him. But even in disappointment, the teenager had achieved something no batter in IPL history ever had.

With his innings, Sooryavanshi broke Chris Gayle’s long-standing record for most sixes in a single IPL season, smashing his 65th maximum of the season and going past Gayle’s iconic tally of 59.

At just 15 years old, he had already entered territory where even the greatest names in T20 cricket had never stood.

For context, Shaun Marsh scored 616 runs in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 while Matthew Hayden made 572 in the 2009 season for Chennai Super Kings. Sachin Tendulkar, despite his brilliance for Mumbai Indians, never crossed the 650-run mark in a single IPL season, scoring his highest 618 runs in the 2010 season.

Sooryavanshi has already gone beyond all of them.

Naturally, praise followed from every corner of the cricketing world. Former players, commentators and fans showered him with admiration. But with fame also came skepticism.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat swing has been outstanding. What’s even more remarkable is how beautifully he clears his front foot to create room for balls aimed at his legs. This freedom allows him to play the way he does.



That innings was nothing short of spectacular! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 27, 2026

Predictably, critics began questioning whether his aggressive style would survive outside Indian conditions. Some wondered whether he could handle the pace and bounce of Australia’s Gabba or the movement at Lord’s and Headingley. Others questioned whether such fearless batting could remain sustainable at the highest level.

Those questions may eventually be answered in time.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaking Gayle’s 175 record means absolutely NOTHING. 💀



Comparing a teenager in 2026 to the Universe Boss is pure disrespect. Modern IPL is cricket on easy mode. Even if he breaks the record, he isn't even in the same stratosphere as Chris Gayle.



Here is… pic.twitter.com/lNH0fo77qe — PitchTalks (@ThePitchTalks) May 28, 2026

But what Sooryavanshi has already delivered cannot be diminished.

No player in the 19-year history of the IPL has produced the first two seasons as explosive, dominant and transformative as this.

And the rise did not happen overnight.

Old videos from Bihar, now circulating widely on social media, show a much younger Sooryavanshi fearlessly smashing bowlers nearly twice his age. In one clip from his childhood, he calmly explains to the camera how he had been preparing since the age of three.

This video is from 2022 when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was just 10 years old : Just look at his innocent face & soothing voice : The way he politely answered every question…!!😭❤🔥



Bro has been fearless since then…!! pic.twitter.com/Q0uSgk8iVJ — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) May 27, 2026

The confidence was always there.

So was the hunger.

Yet what makes Sooryavanshi truly fascinating is not just the sixes or the records. It is the contrast within him.

One moment, he is launching world-class bowlers into the stands without hesitation. Next, he is touching the feet of his elders and dedicating victories to his mother by making an “A” sign with his fingers because her name begins with the letter.

There is swagger in him, but there is grounding too.

There is aggression, but also innocence.

And perhaps that is why India has connected so deeply with him.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not merely the newest batting superstar of Indian cricket. He represents a new generation that refuses to fear reputations, conditions or expectations.

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At 15, he has already made the cricketing world look up in disbelief.

And he has done it his own way.

Fearless. Flamboyant. Rooted.

So if you are going to swing hard, make sure you smash it like Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi — IPL 2026 Season Statistics