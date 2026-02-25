SL vs NZ playing 11: The Super 8 match between Sri Lanka vs New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to be an exciting and intense game.

Sri Lanka came into this match after a mixed run in the earlier stages of the tournament and their Super 8 opener. At times the hosts have looked aggressive and confident with the bat.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE BLOG

However, they are also coming off a tough loss to England where their batting line-up struggled badly and they were bowled out for less than 100 runs.

New Zealand’s Super 8 campaign began on a frustrating note after their first match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. With no result in that game they will be keen to earn important points in this match.

The Kiwis have a strong record in T20 internationals and a well-balanced squad that can adapt well to subcontinental conditions. With valuable points at stake and net run rate playing a key role in the tight Super 8 standings this game is not just another group match it could be crucial in their push towards the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026: Probable Playing 11s

While final teams will be confirmed at toss, expected XIs based on recent match squads include:

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wicket keeper), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (captain), James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy

SL vs NZ Head-to-Head in T20Is

In T20 internationals, New Zealand have generally had the better record against Sri Lanka winning more than half of the matches between the two sides. However Sri Lanka have also managed some strong and competitive wins over the years.

Total Matches Played: 28

New Zealand Wins: 16

Sri Lanka Wins: 11

No Result/Tied: 1

While New Zealand lead the overall record. Sri Lanka have also registered some strong and competitive victories over the years.

SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Pitch report- R. Premadasa Stadium

The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium usually helps batters, with average first-innings scores in T20 matches around 150-160. A strong total on the board often puts pressure on the chasing team.

However, dew in the evening can make it easier to bat in the second innings.

Spinners often play an important role in the middle overs as the pitch can slow down and offer some grip which could suit Sri Lanka’s spin attack. Fast bowlers might get some help early on with pace and bounce but maintaining good control will be very important.

With both teams aiming to strengthen their position in the Super 8 table, fans can expect a closely fought contest in Colombo.