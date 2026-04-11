As the IPL 2026 season picks up pace, attention shifts to the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for an important match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals

“Chepauk” has always been a strong home ground for CSK but this time Delhi Capitals led smartly by Axar Patel come in confident and ready to challenge that dominance.

Chennai Super Kings go into this match hoping to get their campaign back on track. Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked good at times but the middle order including Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan needs to be more consistent against a strong Delhi bowling attack.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have started their 2026 season on a positive note. Even though they are missing Mitchell Starc due to injury until late April players like Mukesh Kumar and rising star Sameer Rizvi have stepped up with Rizvi recently playing a match winning innings against Mumbai Indians.

Their spin attack, featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam looks well-balanced and perfectly suited for Chennai conditions.

How to watch CSK vs DC On TV?

In India, the Star Sports Network is the exclusive home for IPL 2026 on television. Fans can catch the live action from Match 18 across multiple channels with localized commentary:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD. Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Regional: Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How To Livestream CSK vs DC Online?

For digital viewers in India, the match will be streamed exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform offers the live stream in Ultra HD (4K), allowing fans to enjoy every boundary and wicket in stunning clarity. You can also personalize your experience by switching between Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada commentary directly within the live player settings.

How to watch CSK vs DC for free in India?

While premium features on JioHotstar usually require a subscription, many users can watch the match for “free” through bundled telecom plans. Jio and Airtel offer several data-integrated packs starting under ₹100 that include mobile access to JioHotstar. For instance, Jio’s ₹79/₹100 packs and Airtel’s ₹100/₹195 data plans offer free IPL streaming access for 30 days. Additionally, existing Vi users can check the Vi Movies & TV app or specific ₹175 recharge plans for complimentary streaming benefits.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring CSK and DC in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

Pakistan: Digital viewers can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps.

USA & Canada: Willow TV remains the official broadcaster (available via Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV).

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app or NOW TV.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.

South Africa: SuperSport provides full coverage across Sub-Saharan Africa.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Global (Rest of World): YuppTV holds the rights in over 70+ countries.