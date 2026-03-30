As he prepares to lead the Gujarat Titans in the 2026 IPL season, Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill has made a massive statement investment. The 26-year-old has reportedly acquired a luxury under-construction apartment in Mumbai’s elite Juhu locality for a staggering Rs 20.7 crore.

The transaction, is documented via property registration data from Zapkey.

Inside the deal: A ‘Full-Floor’ Flex

Located on the premium Juhu-Tara Road, Gill’s new residence is set to be one of the most exclusive addresses in the city.

The Property: A massive 3,369 sq. ft. (RERA carpet area) apartment taking up the entire 12th floor of the “Pooja Luminaire” project.

The Valuation: The deal values the property at approximately Rs 61,442 per sq. ft., perfectly in line with Juhu’s current luxury micro-market rates.

Transaction Costs: Beyond the sticker price, Gill paid a stamp duty of ₹1.24 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Possession: The project, currently under construction by Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle, is slated for completion by August 2029.

The Bollywood Connection to Shubman Gill’s deal

Adding a touch of glamour to the investment, the property was purchased from the firm promoted by veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani and his son, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The 16-storey “Pooja Luminaire” development is being marketed as a boutique luxury experience with only 14 exclusive apartments in the entire building.

So proud of our team. Winning a World Cup for India is the dream and you’ve made the entire nation proud. Congratulations boys. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ly4mWwfozA — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) March 8, 2026

Why Mumbai?

Even though Gill hails from Punjab, a base in Mumbai allows Gill immediate proximity to major brand headquarters, media houses as well as the BCCI home base at Wankhede. Several other famous cricketers not from Mumbai also own a property in the city.

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Talking about his cricketing journey, Gill is set to begin his IPL 2026 campaign on Tuesday (March 31), leading the Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur.