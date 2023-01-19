Shubman Gill makes history with double centuries — Know interesting facts about the youngest cricketer

Shubman Gill has made history after winning the ODI match between India and New Zealand held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He became the youngest cricketer and the fastest Indian cricketer who scored 1000 runs in the ODIs format at the age of 23 years and 132 days in the ODI. India won the match by a margin of 12 runs.

He scored 208 from 149 balls, laced with 19 fours and nine sixes apart from 58 ones and 10 twos at a strike rate of 139.60. He won the hearts of everyone with his terrific performance. He became the fifth Indian Cricketer to score an ODI double ton. He is the youngest Indian Cricketer surpassing Ishan Kisan.

When he finally achieved 208 runs, he got a rousing reception in the dressing room. Virat Kholi, Ishan Kisan and Hardik Pandya greeted him just outside the pavilion and he was also congratulated by batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former cricket player turned commentator offered particular respect for the opener. The former India’s batsman compared the right-handed batsman with legendary Indian Captain MS Dhoni, and said that he has the same gift of being consistent when it comes to hitting big sixes as the former wicket keeper- batsman.

Know some facts about Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was born on 8 September 1999 in a small town located in Fazilka in Punjab. At a very young age, he developed a keen interest in Cricket. His father is an Agriculturalist and had a huge role in setting his career. It is said that he never liked a toy other than a cricket bat as a kid.

His father Lakhwinder singh, wanted to play cricket professionally when he was young. But due to lack of opportunities, it would not be possible. So, he didn’t do the same with his son and became his first cricket coach. Although he was not a professional cricketer. He took help from his farm to take his son’s career to the next Level. In 2017, he shifted to Mohali from Fazilka for better cricket facilities.

Shubham didn’t want to waste his interest like his father. So, he managed to practise four to five hours daily along with his studies. He also achieved several trophies in his academics.

From playing for Ranjhi Trophy to Under 19 world cup, IPL and Now the Indian Team- Shubman Gill remained consistent throughout his career. At a very young age, he started his career and won several laurels and set his goal for bigger things.

In 2014, he scored 351 runs in Punjab’s inter-district U16 tournament. Then, in his U16 debut for Punjab in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, he scored a double century. After it, he made his List A debut in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy and made his first-class debut in 2017-18 Ranji Trophy against Bengal. He played for several matches and impressed his fans with his terrific performances. He won BCCI’s award for Best Junior Cricketer in consecutive years in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He won India’s U19 at home against England in the youth ODI scoring 351 runs in 4 innings. After this, India played against England wherein Gill was the top scorer again with 278 runs in 4 innings. By 1 January 2019, Gill scored 990 runs in just 14 innings of first-class play and 1,000 runs in his subsequent fifteen innings.

After performances that hit headlines, he was selected for the U19 World Cup 2018, IPL, and now India. Talking about his idols, he follows Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. After winning the Windies series in 2018, he got an opportunity to share the Indian dressing room and interact with some of the legends of the game. When he received the call about this offer, he thought that it was a prank call.