The Narendra Modi Stadium fell into a stunned silence on April 6 (Saturday), when the team sheets for the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash were revealed. Missing from the lineup was the face of the franchise and GT skipper, Shubman Gill. In his absence, the toss was attended by ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan, sparking immediate concern among the Titans’ faithful.

Speculation regarding the star opener’s absence began early in the afternoon when he was not seen participating in the standard high-intensity pre-match drills. Here is the verified information regarding his omission and what it means for the Titans.

Why is Shubman Gill Not Playing in GT vs RR Clash?

The official word from the Gujarat Titans camp is that Gill is sitting out due to a lower back spasm. According to team sources, the captain felt a sharp discomfort during a final training session on Saturday evening.

While the injury is not believed to be a long-term tear, the medical team has advised a short period of rest to prevent the spasm from developing into a more serious issue. With the IPL 2026 schedule being particularly dense this month, the management has opted for a “precautionary rest” rather than risking their marquee batter at less than 100% fitness.

Rashid Khan Steps Up as Captain

This isn’t the first time Rashid Khan has donned the captaincy hat for the Titans, and his tactical acumen will be tested against a dominant RR side. Addressing the toss, Rashid confirmed the news:

“Shubman has a bit of a back issue. It’s nothing too major, but as a precaution, we wanted to give him this game to recover. He is our leader and a massive part of this batting order, but it gives an opportunity for others to step up tonight.”

Who is playing in place of Shubman Gill?

Gill’s absence leaves a massive void at the top of the order. As the leading run-scorer for the Titans over the last three seasons, his ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate is nearly impossible to replace.

To fill the gap, the Titans have brought in Kumar Kushagra, who will open the innings alongside Sai Sudharsan. The move forces a significant reshuffle in the middle order, putting extra pressure on the likes of David Miller and Shahrukh Khan to provide the late-innings impetus that Gill usually sets up.

When Will Shubman Gill Return?

The Titans’ medical staff is reportedly monitoring Gill around the clock. Given that back spasms often resolve within 3 to 5 days with proper physiotherapy, there is a strong optimism within the camp that he will be back for GT’s next fixture against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

For now, the Titans must find a way to navigate the “Royals challenge” without their primary run-getter, while fans keep their fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for India’s “Prince.”

Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna