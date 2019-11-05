Shubhman Gill breaks Virat Kohli’s long-standing record

The right-hander has played two ODI’s and it will be interesting to see when he gets his next opportunity to don the Indian jersey once again.

Shubhman Gill is one of the most talked-about upcoming players in Indian cricket. Gill who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL recently broke Virat Kohli’s decade-old record in the Deodhar Trophy final. The 20-year-old Shubhman Gill became the youngest to lead a side in the Deodhar Trophy final. Kohli was 21-year-old when he led the North Zone team in the final back in 2009-10.

Former India Under-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand also features in this list at the third spot. Unmukt Chand was 22 when he captained India B in the final of the same tournament back in 2015.

Gill smashed 143 in his first match of the Deodhar trophy but failed to impress in the next two games as he could not score big runs for his side. Shubhman Gill made his ODI debut for the Indian team in 2019 against New Zealand. The right-hander has played two ODI’s and it will be interesting to see when he gets his next opportunity to don the Indian jersey once again.

Shubhman Gill gained popularity for his impressive performances during the Under-19 World Cup 2018. The right-handed batsman was the vice-captain of the side as well. Gill batted at number 3 for the Indian squad during the tournament and amassed 372 runs. He was adjudged player of the tournament as well. India went on to win the trophy for the fourth time under Prithvi Shaw’s captaincy.

India had won its first Under-19 World Cup back in 2000 with star players like Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif being a part of the team. After that, Virat Kohli, Unmukt Chand, and Prithvi Shaw are three players who have won the Under-19 World Cup for the country while leading the side.