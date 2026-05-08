India may have ended the 2026 T20 World Cup with a trophy in hand, but inside the BCCI, conversations have already shifted toward the future. Despite guiding the team to global success, Suryakumar Yadav’s inconsistent form and ongoing fitness concerns have reportedly triggered discussions around a long-term leadership change after IPL 2026.

According to a TOI report, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the frontrunner to take over India’s T20I captaincy. The move is believed to be part of a wider plan to build a settled core for the 2028 T20 World Cup and cricket’s return at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Why is the BCCI mulling a change

Why the BCCI is even thinking about a change has less to do with results and more to do with what lies underneath them.

On paper, Suryakumar Yadav has done little wrong. A win percentage of 76.92 as captain is the kind of number most teams would protect fiercely. The bigger concern is that the batter once feared for dismantling bowling attacks at will no longer looks quite the same.

Since taking over the captaincy in July 2024, SKY has struggled to rediscover that effortless rhythm. Across his last 45 T20Is, he has scored 932 runs, respectable in isolation, but distant from the standards he once set for himself. Even in IPL 2026, his season with Mumbai Indians has felt unusually quiet, with 195 runs in 10 matches.

Then there is the physical toll. Inside the BCCI, there is growing concern over a wrist injury that has lingered longer than expected. The heavy taping and padding around his wrist, visible through much of the World Cup, has become a familiar sight rather than a temporary precaution.

And finally comes the question every board eventually asks: who leads the next cycle? With T20 World Cups arriving every two years, selectors are increasingly thinking beyond immediate tournaments. At 35, Suryakumar is seen as a bridge rather than a long-term project. Shreyas Iyer, younger and viewed as a more durable option for the future, naturally enters that conversation.

Case for Shreyas Iyer not built on hype

The strongest case for Shreyas Iyer is not built on hype, but on the growing belief that he looks increasingly comfortable carrying responsibility.

Over the last few IPL seasons, his reputation as a tactician has quietly strengthened across multiple franchises, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders and now Punjab Kings. Coaches and selectors see a captain who rarely appears rushed by chaos, someone who prefers reading the game over reacting emotionally to it.

Shreyas took DC to their maiden IPL final as a captain, Knight Riders to their first title in 10 years and Punjab Kings to their first summit clash in 11 years, winning the title with Kolkata. It is no surprise that Iyer is being viewed as a more conventional, stable leader, the kind who can absorb pressure without allowing it to spill into the dressing room, claims the same report.

Compared to more instinctive or high-variance options like Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan, he is seen as tactically safer and temperamentally steadier. Meanwhile, Iyer is already India’s ODI vice-captain and giving him the T20I captaincy would create continuity across formats rather than splitting leadership between multiple voices.