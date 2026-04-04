Punjab Kings may be riding high on the field after a clinical victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai but skipper Shreyas Iyer has landed in significant disciplinary trouble off it. Following Punjab’s five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, Iyer was slapped with a Rs 24 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over-rate.

This marks the captain’s second offence of the IPL 2026 season, following a previous Rs 12 lakh fine in their opening fixture.

Will PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer be fined?

The bigger concern for Punjab, however, lies in the immediate future. As per IPL Code of Conduct regulations regarding over-rate offences:

First Offence: Rs 12 lakh fine for the captain.

Second Offence: Rs 24 lakh fine for the captain and Rs 6 lakh (or 25% match fee) for every other member of the playing XI.

Third Offence: Rs 30 lakh fine and a mandatory one-match ban for the captain.

With PBKS still having 12 matches left in the league stage, the margin for error for the Rs 26.75 crore skipper is now non-existent. One more delay in moving through the overs could see Iyer sitting in the dugout for a crucial game. However, for now, Iyer is good to continue.

A bitter-sweet night at Chepauk

The fine comes on a night when Iyer led from the front with the bat, scoring a fluent 50 off 29 balls to anchor Punjab’s chase of 209. His 59-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera proved decisive, allowing Punjab to chase down the target with composure against a high-quality CSK attack.

Punjab’s chase was ignited early by Priyansh Arya’s explosive 39 off just 11 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly (who currently leads the run charts with 108 runs) ensured steady progress through the middle overs.

Iyer took total control after a cautious start, accelerating against the spinners and playing a range of authoritative shots, including a standout inside-out six off Rahul Chahar.

CSK’s total proves insufficient

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings had posted a formidable 209 for five, powered by 19-year-old sensation Ayush Mhatre’s impressive 73 off 43 balls. Mhatre shared a 96-run partnership with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (28) after an early setback following the dismissal of Sanju Samson.

Despite the strong total and late-over cameos from Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube, CSK’s bowlers were unable to contain Punjab’s deep batting lineup. While the result cements Punjab’s position near the top of the table with two consecutive wins, the over-rate offence adds a layer of tactical pressure on Iyer. Punjab will now need to be extremely disciplined with their timings, as any further slip-up will mean their captain is banned from playing a match.