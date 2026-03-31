The Punjab Kings’ quest for redemption in 2026 nearly hit a disastrous roadblock on opening night. During a high-octane chase against the Gujarat Titans, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer survived a frightening injury scare after being struck flush on the wrist by a lightning-fast straight drive from non-striker Cooper Connolly.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 12th over being bowled by Rashid Khan as Connolly, the 22-year-old Australian sensation making his IPL debut, looked to stamp his authority on the game.

The irony of the incident wasn’t lost on the fans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium. Just days ago, Connolly spoke about how a 25-minute conversation with Iyer in Lucknow last year changed his career trajectory, leading to his Rs 3 crore contract with Punjab.

What exactly happened?

The Shot: Connolly hammered a full delivery from Prasidh Krishna directly back down the ground.

The Impact: Iyer, backing up at the non-striker’s end, had no time to react as the ball screamed toward his hands. The ball struck him squarely on the wrist/forearm area.

The Reaction: The PBKS skipper was seen doubled over in significant pain, prompting an immediate visit from the team physiotherapist.

Shreyas Iyer did not walk off the field

Despite clear discomfort, Iyer, who has a history of injury concerns, refused to leave the field.

Iyer received treatment from the physio and continued his innings, eventually scoring a gritty 18 off 11 balls before falling to Prasidh Krishna later in the spell.

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While Iyer was eventually dismissed, the injury scare looms large unless and official update is provided from the team management stating otherwise.

Playing XIs:

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj