Haryana government asks athletes to hand 33% of their income to state

In what comes as a shocker, the Haryana government has ordered athletes to donate one-third of their income earned from professional sports or commercial endorsements to the Haryana State Sports Council. In a government notification dated April 30, 2018, the government has asked sportspersons to deposit 33% of their income to the Council which it says will be used for development of sports in the state.

“One-third of the income earned by sports-persons from professional sports or commercial endorsements will be deposited with the Haryana State Sports Council, amount to be used for development of sports in the state,” a notification issued by the government reads.

The notification added that in case the sportsperson is treated on duty with prior approval of the competent authority while taking part in professional sports or commercial endorsements, the full income earned by the sportsperson on this account will be deposited with Haryana State Sports Council.

Reacting to this development, Olympic medalist and wrestler Sushil Kumar said that the government needs to re-think about the policy. Sushil said that he has never heard of an order like this from any part of the world.

Another leading athlete from the state, Geeta Phogat said that it would have been understandable if the new rule had applied to cricketers since they earn a lot from the sport. “It is understandable if this new rule is applied to cricketers, since they earn a lot from the sport as well as through endorsements. However, from athletes from sports such as wrestling, kabaddi and boxing etc., this is extremely disappointing. 33% is a huge amount and in such a case, what will remain with the athlete?” she told Times Now.

The Haryana government had landed in controversy after 22 athletes from the state won medals at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April 2018 but the function to felicitate them was cancelled as the players threatened a walkout over the government’s proposal to take a cut of their prize money.