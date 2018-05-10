‘Shocked’, says Virat Kohli as study reveals 57% Indians didn’t play any sport in last 1 year, 33% skipped physical activity

Skipper of the Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli.

The captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli expressed shock after a pan-India study commissioned by him and sportswear brand PUMA and conducted by market research agency Kantar IMRB revealed that one-third of the total population has not indulged in any physical activity even once in the last 1 year. If you thought that made Indians lazy, 57 percent respondents said they have not played any sport during the same period. “It is shocking to see that one-third of the country has not done any kind of physical activity in the last one year. When you are physically fit, you are more energized to take on challenges. I have experienced this personally, and therefore strongly believe in leading an active lifestyle,” Kohli said.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper added that technology and social media is gaining preference over health and fitness in our lives and needs to change. “Sports can be seamlessly integrated into our daily life – one can do it anywhere and at any time. Hence, I urge everyone to Come Out and Play. Its fun, relieves stress and helps us stay fit,” he said.

The survey covered 3924 respondents from the age bracket of 18-40 years (both male and female) spread across 18 cities – Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Cochin, Ghaziabad, Goa, Gurugram, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Patna, Raipur, and Surat.

The physical activities included any activity at home, outdoors, gyms, fitness centers such as running, walking, zumba, yoga, swimming etc. as well as sports such as cricket, football, badminton, tennis, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, hockey, squash and local games such as kabaddi, kho-kho etc.

The study revealed that 70% of the respondents between 18-21 years had played a sport at least once in the last 1 year but the figure dropped drastically for the age bracket of 36-40 years with just 26% respondent having played a sport.

About 58% of those who don’t play any sport cited ‘Lack of time’ but the numbers suggested otherwise as the same respondents spent close to 4-5 hours on social media, watching TV, personal phone conversations and usage of various messaging platforms on a typical working day (all put together).

In fact, the average frequency of uploading content on one’s social media handles was found to be 9 times in a month. Additionally, the average number of working hours for those who don’t play was found to be lesser than those who do (4.8 hours vs 5.4 hours).

The other findings of the study are:

1. 81% of those who do play said they did so simply because they ‘enjoyed playing’.

2. Other reasons for playing sport include ‘keeping fit’ and ‘relief from stress’.

3. 76% percent of those who play stated that they play in any open spaces.

4. 65% of the respondents play with neighbours.

5. Goa topped the list with 89% of the respondents playing a sport at least once in the last 1 month followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.

6. Gurgaon, Raipur and Patna rated low on this index with only 18%, 15% and 12% of the respondents from these cities playing at least once in the last 1 month.

“The study brings out alarming facts about India’s adoption of physical activity. It is essential to take corrective steps to address this situation. Playing sports is a simple yet effective solution that can be implemented into everyday life,” Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India said about the study. He added that it is Virat Kohli’s personal mission to inspire India to get fitter.