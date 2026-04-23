Mohammad Nawaz is the latest Pakistani name that has been embroiled in a doping scandal. He has been found guilty of using recreational drug during T20 World Cup 2026. But this phenomenon is not new. While the 2006 case involving Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif remains the most high-profile instance, several Pakistani cricketers have been officially sanctioned over the years for failing drug tests or violating anti-doping regulations.

ALSO READ MI vs CSK Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 33 online and on TV for free 1. Asim Butt (Early 2000s) Substance: Cannabis.

Cannabis. The Incident: The late pace bowler (who later played for Scotland) became one of the first notable Pakistani players to be sanctioned for a recreational substance after a positive test during a domestic competition.

The late pace bowler (who later played for Scotland) became one of the first notable Pakistani players to be sanctioned for a recreational substance after a positive test during a domestic competition. Sanction: Received a domestic suspension from the PCB. 2. Shoaib Akhtar (2006) Substance: Nandrolone (Anabolic Steroid).

Nandrolone (Anabolic Steroid). The Incident: Tested positive during an out-of-competition screening conducted by the PCB ahead of the 2006 Champions Trophy.

Tested positive during an out-of-competition screening conducted by the PCB ahead of the 2006 Champions Trophy. Sanction: Initially handed a two-year ban. However, a three-man appeals tribunal later overturned the ban, citing that he had not been properly warned about the presence of the substance in his protein supplements. 3. Mohammad Asif (2006 & 2008) 2006 Incident: Tested positive for Nandrolone alongside Shoaib Akhtar. His initial one-year ban was also overturned on appeal.

Tested positive for alongside Shoaib Akhtar. His initial one-year ban was also overturned on appeal. 2008 Incident: Tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance during the inaugural season of the IPL while representing Delhi Daredevils.

Tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance during the inaugural season of the while representing Delhi Daredevils. Sanction: Handed a one-year ban from all cricket by the IPL’s anti-doping tribunal. 4. Abdur Rehman (2012) Substance: Cannabis.

Cannabis. The Incident: Tested positive for the recreational drug while playing for Somerset in the English County Championship.

Tested positive for the recreational drug while playing for Somerset in the English County Championship. Sanction: Handed a 12-week (3-month) ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which the PCB upheld globally. 5. Raza Hasan (2015) Substance: Cocaine.

Cocaine. The Incident: The left-arm spinner tested positive during a random test conducted during the Pentangular Cup (domestic tournament) in January 2015.

The left-arm spinner tested positive during a random test conducted during the Pentangular Cup (domestic tournament) in January 2015. Sanction: Handed a two-year ban from all forms of cricket by the PCB after a WADA-accredited lab in India confirmed the results. ALSO READ IPL Today’s Match MI vs CSK Playing 11: Know Date, Time, Venue And Full Squads 6. Yasir Shah (2016) Substance: Chlortalidone (Diuretic/Masking Agent).

Chlortalidone (Diuretic/Masking Agent). The Incident: Tested positive following an ICC-conducted test in November 2015.

Tested positive following an ICC-conducted test in November 2015. Sanction: Handed a three-month suspension. The ICC showed leniency, accepting Shah’s explanation that he had mistakenly ingested his wife’s blood pressure medication. 7. Ahmed Shehzad (2018) Substance: Prohibited Substance (reported as Marijuana/Cannabinoids).

Prohibited Substance (reported as Marijuana/Cannabinoids). The Incident: Tested positive during a domestic match in the Pakistan Cup in April 2018.

Tested positive during a domestic match in the Pakistan Cup in April 2018. Sanction: Handed a four-month ban by the PCB for violating the Anti-Doping Rule 2.1. 8. Mohammad Nawaz (2026 Controversy) The Incident: Recent reports from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 suggest that Nawaz is currently under investigation by the ICC anti-doping unit following a sample collection during the tournament’s group stages.

Recent reports from the ongoing suggest that Nawaz is currently under investigation by the ICC anti-doping unit following a sample collection during the tournament’s group stages. Current Status: Investigations are ongoing as of late April 2026. No official sanction has been announced, but he remains under the scanner of the world governing body. Summary Table: Anti-Doping Sanctions Player Year Primary Substance Final Sanction Asim Butt Early 2000s Cannabis Domestic Ban Shoaib Akhtar 2006 Nandrolone Ban Overturned Mohammad Asif 2008 Unspecified (IPL) 1 Year Abdur Rehman 2012 Cannabis 12 Weeks Raza Hasan 2015 Cocaine 2 Years Yasir Shah 2016 Chlortalidone 3 Months Ahmed Shehzad 2018 Prohibited Substance 4 Months Mohammad Nawaz 2026 Investigating Pending