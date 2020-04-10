Shoaib Akhtar ‘out of mind’ to propose India-Pakistan match amid Covid-19 pandemic: Kapil Dev

The legendary all-rounder had said that India doesn’t need any fundraiser and it already has enough to save its people (Express Photo)

Coronavirus pandemic: Former World Cup-winning skipper of the Indian team Kapil Dev has slammed former Pakistani speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, for proposing a match between India and Pakistan to raise funds for people affected by Covid-19. The ace allrounder has called Akhtar’s proposal outlandish in the current scenario to sports magazine Sportstar. He said that one must be out of mind to propose any sport in the current situation, let alone cricket, and questioned the feasibility of his proposal.

Earlier, without mincing words, the legendary all-rounder had said that India doesn’t need any fundraiser and it already has enough to save its people from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. He had also said that a cricket match doesn’t hold the same value as the lives of people. Earlier Shoaib Akhtar had proposed for a behind-closed-doors series between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Kapil Dev reiterated the contribution of Rs 51 crore made by the BCCI for the people impacted adversely by the Covid-19 pandemic. Dev said that the situation is not going to be anywhere near normal in the foreseeable future and the idea of organising a cricket match will prove risky for cricketers.

He also raised doubts on the magnitude of fundraising from such cricket matches. Kapil Dev added that cricket matches should not even be thought of for the next six months. Rather, he said that all of our focus should be subjected to the poor who are facing hard times amid the ongoing lockdown and healthcare workers who are saving others by putting their own lives in danger. Dev opined that cricket should be resumed only after the revival of status quo in the country and the game can’t be considered to be bigger than the nation.

Earlier Shoaib Akhtar had made an appeal to Indian authorities to manufacture 10,000 ventilators to support Pakistan’s crumbling health infrastructure and an ailing economy. The former pacer who earned the title of ‘Rawalpindi Express’ for sheer pace in his deliveries had said that Pakistan would remember such humanitarian gesture from India forever.

Also, cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had faced the ire of social media users for raising funds for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi’s NGO that is raising money for the people in Pakistan. The issue escalated to such an extent that Yuvraj has to issue a statement justifying the humanitarian stand he took while promoting Shahid Afridi Foundation.