Shoaib Akhtar hails Sourav Ganguly’s nomination as BCCI president, hopes world cricket thrives during his tenure

Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday hailed former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s nomination as the next BCCI president and said that he hoped that Indian cricket would thrive under him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan speedster expressed confidence that Ganguly’s appointment would also help International cricket as the BCCI is a very powerful body in world cricket.

Comparing him with Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain and current prime minister of Pakistan, Akhtar said that Sourav too believed in new talent and also had the eye to spot new and promising talent.

Praising the former Indian captain further, Akhtar added that Ganguly played a key role in transforming Indian cricket post-match fixing allegations.

“I have seen many players coming into the Indian team. Virender Sehwag made his debut under Sourav. Yuvraj Singh to the side, Gautam Gambhir came in. It was a great set-up in the Indian team. Zaheer Khan, Ashish Hehra came in. Finally, I felt India has that fire in the belly”, he said.

Referring to the time when Ganguly was dropped from the Indian team after Greg Chappel was appointed as a coach, he added, “It was shocking to see Sourav Ganguly dropped from the team when Greg chappel became a coach”.

The former Pakistani speedster, while speaking about his on-field rivalry with Ganguly said, ” People used to think he was scared of me. Some of my deliveries hit him. But it was just a misconception. His problem was he was unable to play hook and pull shots against me. If he would have been so scared of me than he wouldn’t have opened against me in matches”, he went on to say.

Sourav Ganguly will take over as BCCI president on October 23. He is the only one to file nomination for the said post.