Shikhar Dhawan’s injury a blessing in disguise for KL Rahul

Who will open with Rohit Sharma? India has suffered a huge setback after Shikhar Dhawan broke his thumb in the match against Australia. Dhawan was in top form as he smashed 117 against the Australia which helped India set a mammoth total for them. With Dhawan being ruled out for at least a couple of weeks, India will have to rely on KL Rahul to anchor the innings with Rohit Sharma for the next few matches. Rahul, who has been preferred to bat at number four will now have to adjust to a new role in this tournament. The right-hander from Karnataka has opened the innings quite a few times for the country. He smashed his first century on debut in the T20 format against West Indies as an opener. Rahul also holds the record of scoring a century on debut in the ODI format against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. KL Rahul has the potential to take any bowling side apart and the opportunity to open the innings could well be a career-defining moment for him. If he manages to score big he could cement his spot in the squad for a long time. KL Rahul has opened the batting on seven occasions for India. At the top of the order, he has scored 280 runs with an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 83.58. The right-hand batsman has scored 52 runs with an average of 17.33 with a strike rate of 60.47 at the number four position where he is currently batting for the Indian team. This goes on to show that Rahul should be comfortable at the top of the order and the India team will not have to worry much about the opening combination. Although Shikhar Dhawan's record in ICC tournaments is tremendous, it might just be Rahul's time to shine in this World Cup. India World Cup Squad:\u00a0Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.