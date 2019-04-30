Shikhar Dhawan says no added pressure on Indian team’s top-3 in World Cup

By: |
Published: April 30, 2019 9:05:31 PM

The left-handed batsman also said he was happy with the way he was playing in the ongoing IPL. Having qualified for the play-offs, Delhi are aiming for a top-2 spot.

Shikhar Dhawan, pressure, India, World Cup, newsShikhar Dhawan says no added pressure on Indian team?s top-3 in World Cup

Flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said that the top three of Indian batting line-up, including himself, do not feel the added pressure going into the World Cup despite high expectations. He said the famed top-3 know how to go about their job in the World Cup starting on May 30.

“I understand that everyone’s emotions are high, but high emotions are not going to win you matches. The confidence and calmness will. It is alright even if it is World Cup. We are not going to over think it. We back ourselves and we are confident and calm at the same time,” Dhawan said when asked if there was pressure on Kohli, Rohit and himself to do the maximum run-scoring in the World Cup.

“We have been doing well for five years now, so nothing is going to change. We have scored so many centuries, broken so many records, so we know how to do it,” said Dhawan ahead of his side Delhi Capitals’ IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday. He said India also have other top-class performers down the order to step up in case the top-order fails.

“It is not just the three of us, the other boys have chipped in as well. There have been times when the three of us did not do well but Kedar (Jadhav), Mahi bhai (M S Dhoni) did the job. Hardik (Pandya) has been amazing and K L Rahul is there as well,” said Dhawan.

“Vijay Shankar has come in, he’s a talented boy. So we have a great squad and we are very confident that we’re going to do great in the World Cup,” he said.

The left-handed batsman also said he was happy with the way he was playing in the ongoing IPL. Having qualified for the play-offs, Delhi are aiming for a top-2 spot.

“We just have to play the same way because that is what has given us the success. Knockout is just a tag, obviously if we win tomorrow’s game we directly go to the semi-finals, but nothing changes. We’re going to play the same way and back ourselves,” he said.

He lauded Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy and said the Mumbai batsman was learning a lot from the high-pressure tournament.

“He’s been a great leader, he’s learning a lot from this high pressure tournament. The way he has handled himself on the field is tremendous as a youngster. At the same time his strategic moves have been great as well.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Shikhar Dhawan says no added pressure on Indian team’s top-3 in World Cup
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
A make in India success story: Big surge in exports of electronics items, imports also at record high
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
Modi government's Saubhagya scheme lives up to its billing
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
IBC success: Most insolvent firms wound up -- a report card
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition