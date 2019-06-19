Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of ICC World Cup 2019, Rishabh Pant named replacement

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing cricket world cup. Shikhar Dhawan suffered a hairline fracture during the match against Australia where he smashed a match-winning century. The left-hander was hit on the hand by a short pitch delivery by Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile. He was taken for scans after the match which revealed that Dhawan had suffered a hairline fracture on his right thumb. "Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team\u2019s first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019," the BCCI said in a statement on Wedensday. Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of #CWC19 \u2014 BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2019 The Indian team management and captain Virat Kohli had decided to put the opening batsman under observation as they hoped that Dhawan might be able to recover before the semi-finals of the World Cup. Dhawan's departure is a big blow for Team India as the batsman has a fantastic record in ICC tournaments. Dhawan has scored 6 centuries in ICC events - 3 in Champions Trophy and the other three in ICC World Cup tournaments. After being ignored when the squad for the World Cup was announced, Pant will now make his team into the Indian side. When the India squad for the World Cup was announced, a number of experts and fans had raised questions after selectors gave preference to experience over youth and picked up Dinesh Karthik. Pant played some thunderous knocks in the recently concluded Indian Premier League season. In the 16 matches, he scored 488 runs to narrowly miss out on the IPL Orange Cap. Before that, the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman smashed his career-best knock of 159* in the 4th Test match against Australia, contributing to India\u2019s victory. Pant has displayed loads of talent in shorter formats of the game and has the potential of strengthening the middle order with his aggressive style of batting. India will play their next World Cup game against Afghanistan on Saturday.\u00a0India are unbeaten in the World Cup so far and will hope to continue their winning streak at Rose Bowl, Southampton. Updated Indian squad for world cup 2019:\u00a0Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.