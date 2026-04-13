There’s a saying, “Even when he’s not there, he’s there, it’s just that you don’t see him.” While it can mean a lot of things in a lot of worlds, in the world of Indian Premier League (IPL), it means only one thing, refers to only one person-Thala MS Dhoni. Even without playing a single game, he is one of the most searched personalities in IPL 2026 and April 12 (Sunday) was no stranger to Dhoni ruling the roost, albeit in ways, he would personally not like a lot.

The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was gone. Everyone knew it. MI needed 45 off the last three overs chasing 241, wickets had fallen in a heap, and Sherfane Rutherford was essentially batting alone against a pumped-up RCB attack at Wankhede.

And then he just started hitting.

Dhoni watching Rutherford hitting sixes after the match has already skipped out of Mumbai Indians hands 👀 #MIvsRCB #IPL pic.twitter.com/JoM6ecxKkY — Aware Indian (@Aware_Indian7) April 12, 2026

Twenty-seven runs off the last over alone. Seventy-one off 31 balls in total — nine sixes, the kind of innings that makes highlights packages and leaves commentators scrambling for adjectives. It did not save MI. It was never going to. But that was almost beside the point.

Why was Dhoni Invoked in Rutherford’s Innings?

Because somewhere in that lone, furious, utterly pointless-yet-brilliant assault on RCB’s bowlers, cricket Twitter had a collective flashback. The memes came fast — Dhoni walking out to bat for CSK with 41 needed off 6, the match mathematically impossible, the crowd already half-resigned, and somehow the old man just swinging anyway. Not for the result. Just because that is what you do.

Rutherford tonight 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VwbNEMBAcv — Messi vk Stan (@Im_vkolhi) April 12, 2026

Rutherford tonight was that. Exactly that.

The match had been decided three overs earlier. Rohit Sharma had retired hurt, Suryakumar Yadav was back in the hut, Tilak Varma had lasted three balls. The chase was collapsing in slow motion and 33,000 Wankhede fans were already doing the math. But Rutherford did not get the memo — or more likely, he did not care.

Dhoni Effect Of Lighting Up A Dead Game

Nine sixes. Romario Shepherd’s last over went for 28. RCB’s bowlers, who had looked so composed all evening, suddenly had nowhere to hide. It changed nothing in the result column. It changed everything in terms of what people were talking about after the game.

Thala Dhoni watching Rutherford hitting Sixes after Match got Over. pic.twitter.com/6mnlPidkJ7 — Jack (@VKx76) April 12, 2026

That is the Dhoni effect — and Rutherford channelled it perfectly on Sunday night. Not the trophies, not the championships, but that very specific, very rare quality of making a dead match feel alive again just by refusing to accept it is over.

MI lost by 18 runs. Rutherford made sure nobody remembered it that way.