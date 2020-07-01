Shashank Manohar steps down as ICC chairman after two stints

Shashank Manohar stepped down as Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) today. Manohar has called it a day after the completion of his second term as the head of the global cricket governing body. The ICC is likely to decide the process for the selection of the next chairman by next week.

The Current Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja will handle the affairs of the ICC till the election of the next ICC chairman. Khwaja expressed a sense of gratitude for the outgoing chairman and said that Manohar has left cricket and the ICC in better shape than it was when he assumed office as the chairman.

“On behalf of the ICC Board and staff and the whole cricket family, I would like to thank Shashank for his leadership and everything he has done for the sport as ICC Chairman. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”, said ICC Chief Executive, Manu Sawhney.