Shane Warne’s Test cap becomes most valuable in cricket’s history

The Australian spinning legend Shane Warne had announced earlier this week that he will be auctioning his baggy green cap to help the people who have suffered because of the bushfires in Australia. (PC: Instagram)

Shane Warne’s baggy green cap, which he used to wear in Test matches for Australia, became the most valuable collectable in cricket’s history. The Australian spin-bowling legend Shane Warne had announced earlier this week that he will be auctioning his baggy green cap to help the people who have suffered because of the bushfires in Australia. The bidding war for the cap went crazy as the cap has reached a whopping sum of AUD 681,500 ( approximately Rs 3.4 crores) as of 6 PM IST.

Earlier, it was Sir Don Bradman’s cap which had fetched an amount of AUD 425,000 back in 2003 which held the record for the most expensive collectable in cricket’s history. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni had auctioned his bat which he used in the 2011 World Cup Final, was bought for a sum of approximately Rs 72 lakhs in the same year.

Shane Warne has featured in 145 Test matches scalping 708 wickets. He held the record for being the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket before former Sri Lankan spin-legend Muttiah Muralitharan broke his record and went on to scalp 808 wickets in Test cricket.

Shane Warne played 194 ODIs and took 293 wickets with an economy rate of 4.25. The Australian legend has had memorable showdowns with Sachin Tendulkar as both players were on top of their game during the late ’90s and early 2000s. Warne played nine Test matches and scalped 34 wickets against India in his Test career. He also played in the inaugural edition of Indian Premier League as captain of the Rajasthan Royals franchise and helped his team win the trophy.

The Australian bushfires have been a cause of concern for Australians across the country and could hamper other sporting events like the Australian Open as well. Australian Open is scheduled to begin from January 20, 2020, and will go on till February 20, 2020, in Melbourne.