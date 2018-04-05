Shahid Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir: How Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and other top Indian cricketers reacted

hahid Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir: How Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and other top Indian cricketers reacted (source: PTI/AP)

Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir violence has not gone well with some of the top Indian cricketers. Afridi, in his tweet, had expressed his concerns over the Kashmir violence. Furthermore, he questioned the international organizations for not stopping the bloodshed. “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”.

Virat Kohli:

Team India Captain Virat Kohli who is preparing for the IPL, criticised the remark by saying that he could never support anything that harms the interest of India. “As an Indian, you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” he said.

Kapil Dev:

World Cup-winning former captain “Kapil Dev” wondered why Afridi was even receiving importance.”Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people,” he said.

Suresh Raina:

Suresh Raina reiterated that “Kashmir is an integral part of India and will always remain so.”Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial Bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence,” he wrote on Twitter.

Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence. ???? — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 4, 2018

Sachin Tendulkar:

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, while speaking to media, expressed his views on the matter. “It is obvious that we have capable people to manage our country, run our country,” Sachin said.

Mohammad Kaif:

Mohammad Kaif skewered Shahid Afridi by reminding him why Pakistani players are not allowed to play in IPL. Raina said that if Pakistan had stopped supporting Pakistani terrorist and infiltration the relation would not have been that bad.

Dear Afridi , we wish peace and love but Peace is a two way street. pic.twitter.com/1oonVHQMqP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 4, 2018

“Paisa bolta hai.cant imagine Afridi making these statements if Pakistani players were still playing in the IPL.Rather, whats needed to be condemned is foremost is the reason because of which Pakistani players are not allowed to play in the IPL-infiltration from Pakistani terrorist and Pakistan’s support to separatists.We wish peace and love but peace is two-way street,” he wrote on Twitter.