Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has come out in support of the India-Pakistan clash, stating that cricket brings people closer even when they are separated by politics. Afridi—who is often seen and heard speaking sharply against India—expressed a surprising stance on a day when the prevailing sentiment was focused solely on boycotts.

What did Shahid Afridi say about the India-Pakistan World Cup match?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter)—which is currently inaccessible in India as his account has been withheld since the Operation Sindoor tensions of 2025—Afridi expressed a nuanced view:

“I’ve always believed cricket can open doors when politics closes them. It’s regrettable that Pakistan won’t play India at the #T20WorldCup, but I stand behind my government’s decision. This is the moment for @ICC to lead and prove through decisions, not statements, that it is impartial, independent, and fair to every member.”

Shahid Afridi’s tweet screengrab

Why does Shahid Afridi matter in the India-Pakistan clash?

Afridi, one of the most followed cricketers of his generation, still maintains a significant following in India due to his aggressive “Boom Boom” style of play. His legacy in the T20 World Cup is unparalleled:

He was named Player of the Tournament in the inaugural 2007 edition.

He was the Player of the Match in the 2009 T20 World Cup final, leading Pakistan to their maiden title.

His reaction carries weight because it contrasts with his earlier, more aggressive rhetoric regarding the financial power of the game. Previously, Afridi had claimed:

“The ICC is not run by the BCCI or Jay Shah—it is run by broadcasters. They know that if Pakistan boycotts, nothing will be left. All the money comes from Pakistan’s matches. So, if Pakistan boycotts the T20 World Cup, consider the World Cup finished.”

By terming the current situation “regrettable,” Afridi has added more weight to the prevailing chatter that the PCB, for the larger good of the game, might ask their govt to reverse the decision.