Shahbaz Nadeem picks 8 for 10 in Vijay Hazare Trophy, creates new List A record

Delhi Daredevils and Jharkhand spinner Shahbaz Nadeem scripted history on Thursday morning when he picked up 8 wickets for just 10 runs against Rajasthan in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at Murugappa Ground. The 29-year-old left-arm spinner broke the record for best-ever List A figures going past Delhi’s Rahul Sanghvi. Nadeem finished with impeccable returns of 10-4-10-8 as Rajasthan were skittled out for a mere 73 in 28.3 overs.

Rahul Sanghvi had taken 8 wickets for 15 runs against Himachal Pradesh in the ’97-98 domestic season. With this performance, Nadeem also joined the elite list of players who have picked up 8 wickets in a 50-over game which includes Chaminda Vaas, Michael Holding and Derek Underwood. Vaas remains the only one on the list to have managed an eight-wicket haul in a One-Day International. He achieved this feat against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Batting first, Rajasthan were off to a decent start with the openers adding 32 runs in the first ten overs before Nadeem orchestrated a spectacular collapse. At one point, Nadeem’s figure read 8-3-9-8 and it seemed that the Delhi Daredevils star might pick up all the wickets.

However, another left-arm spinner Anukul Roy got rid of Rahul Chahar to break the sequence before getting rid of Aniket Choudhary.

A regular in the India A setup, Nadeem has been not been knocking but banging for a national call-up. He was recently a part of the India A side that defeated Australia A by six wickets. He has picked up 24 wickets in 87 List A games and has 375 wickets to his name in the longer format of the game.