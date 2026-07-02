Bollywood superstar and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricket franchise, Shah Rukjh Khan unveiled the stadium which will host cricket matches during the Los Angeles Olympics, which will take place in 2028.

Cricket is making a comeback to the Games after a game of 128 years, with the only edition in which it was played being 1900 Paris Olympics.

SRK unveils Knight Riders Cricket Ground

Shahrukh, in a video released on social media, thanked ICC chair Jay Shah and CEO Sanjog Gupta for their immense support as well.

“What started as a dream… turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA,” said the Badshah of Bollywood.

What started as a dream… turns into reality today.



Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA.



A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever.



Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through… pic.twitter.com/5WEBSEHyOh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2026

“A place built not just for sports but also entertainment and for families… and memories that last forever. Special thanks to Jaybhai who has been too kind through this journey @JayShah220988, & @ICC and Sanjog Gupta for being so supportive,” he added as the video montage played the images of Knight Riders from across the sister franchises such as Ali Khan, Sunil Narine and others on that very ground.

Finally, speaking to the fans that make any ground and its atmosphere special, Shahrukh said, “This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of @lakriders”

An auspicious beginning to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground journey in LA, USA 💜🙏#WeAreLAKR | #LAKnightRiders |#MLC26 pic.twitter.com/4q3fazz4Zk — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 1, 2026

How much is the cost of KKR Stadium in California?

As per Cricbuzz, the Knight Riders Group broke ground on a $21 million facility at the Fairplex in Pomona, California. It’ll serve as the Los Angeles Knight Riders’ MLC home ground and is set to host cricket at the 2028 LA Olympics. It’ll open at 5,000 seats, expanding to 12,000 by 2027 and 15,000 by 2028 for the Olympics.