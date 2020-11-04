  • MORE MARKET STATS

Several athletes duped through false Khelo India advertisement, SAI demands probe

By: |
November 4, 2020 8:11 PM

Khelo India Games, government's flagship grassroots talent hunt programme, will return for its fourth edition next year.

SAISAI made it clear that "Khelo India is a government scheme and athletes do not need to pay any money to participate in it. Representational image

The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR and demanded an immediate probe after several athletes across the country were duped of money through a false advertisement for next year’s Khelo India Games. The Khelo India Games are scheduled to be held in Panchkula next year.

“The Sports Authority of India has received several complaints from grassroots-level athletes from across the country that an advertisement has been posted on social media platforms inviting applications to participate in the Khelo India Games scheduled in Panchkula in Haryana in 2021,” the governing body said in a statement.

Related News

“In the advertisement athletes have been asked to deposit Rs 6000 for enrolling in the Khelo India camp and have been assured that they can participate in Khelo India Games after trials.”

SAI said the advertisement also used “logos of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India and Khelo India, which misled several athletes to believe it to be a government advertisement.” The apex body has managed to get the bank details of the culprit and demanded an immediate probe into the matter.

“A phone number was mentioned in advt. Acting as an aspirant, SAI has managed to get bank account details of the person, who is a resident of Agra,” SAI said.

“The Sports Authority of India has lodged an FIR with the Uttar Pradesh police and asked for an immediate investigation of the issue.”

Khelo India Games, government’s flagship grassroots talent hunt programme, will return for its fourth edition next year.

SAI made it clear that “Khelo India is a government scheme and athletes do not need to pay any money to participate in it.

“No trails are conducted by SAI/Khelo India. Athletes qualify for participating in Khelo India Games based on their performances in School Games/University Games organized by SGFI/AIU.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Several athletes duped through false Khelo India advertisement SAI demands probe
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma insists ‘hamstring is absolutely fine’; likely to play against Delhi Capitals
2UCL 2020: Kevin De Bruyne sets up 2 goals in City’s win over Olympiakos; Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern win
3ICC ODI ranking: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma continue to dominate rankings for batsmen