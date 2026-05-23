Extreme heat is emerging as one of the defining challenges for global sport, forcing organisers, scientists and governing bodies to rethink how outdoor competitions are played, scheduled and managed. From cricket stadiums in India to football arenas in North America and grass courts in London, rising temperatures and climate-driven heatwaves are increasingly testing athlete endurance, fan safety and tournament planning.

Like cricket’s summer carnival, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is not only a showcase of elite cricket but also a test of physical endurance. Played during India’s peak summer months, the 84-match tournament unfolds amid intense heat conditions. In cities such as Delhi, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, temperatures frequently cross 40°C, creating harsh playing environments. To combat the heat, franchises rely on hydration strategies, electrolyte drinks, cooling vests, ice towels, nutrition plans and extra recovery measures between overs to help players maintain performance levels.

Threshold of Danger

Perhaps the strongest warnings around heat and sport are currently focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Climate scientists have warned that nearly one-fourth of World Cup matches could face potentially dangerous heat conditions for both players and spectators. The central concern is not temperature alone but Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), the gold-standard measure of heat stress in sport, which combines temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation. A WBGT of approximately 28°C is widely considered a critical threshold where heat stress becomes a significant risk for elite athletes.

A group of 20 experts from the UK, US, Canada, Australia and Europe has urged FIFA to urgently strengthen its heat response measures. Their recommendations include delaying or postponing matches when WBGT exceeds 28°C, extending cooling breaks to at least six minutes, expanding cooling facilities for players and regularly updating safety guidelines based on evolving climate science.

The concerns have intensified following a scientific analysis by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group, which found that human-induced climate change has increased the likelihood of dangerous heat conditions at the 2026 World Cup compared with the 1994 tournament. Cities including Miami, Houston, Kansas City and Monterrey have been identified as particularly vulnerable to unsafe afternoon playing conditions. FIFA has said it will implement a ‘tiered heat mitigation model’, using real-time weather monitoring, meteorological support and WBGT assessments across host cities.

According to FIFA, tournament scheduling has been designed with climate risk in mind. The governing body added that it would continue monitoring conditions and activate contingency measures when required. Even Dallas, where a semi-final will be held on July 14 in an air-conditioned stadium, has been flagged by researchers as vulnerable, with estimates suggesting a 29% probability of conditions exceeding the 28°C WBGT threshold.

Rewriting the Rulebook

Tennis, another outdoor sport vulnerable to rising temperatures, is also strengthening its approach. The 2026 Wimbledon Championships, scheduled from June 29 to July 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in southwest London, are set to operate under enhanced heat protocols following recent European summer heatwaves. Last year, opening days saw temperatures exceed 32°C in London, prompting organisers to expand safety measures.

More than 100 water refill stations were installed around the grounds, 6,700 reusable water bottles were distributed among staff, and dedicated shaded areas were created for relief from the heat. The wider professional tennis circuit is adapting. The ATP Tour, a global men’s professional tennis circuit, organised by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), has approved a stricter heat policy from 2026, aligning more closely with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

The revised regulations are based on WBGT thresholds. Players can request a 10-minute cooling break after the second set, allowing hydration, cooling, clothing change, showers and coaching under medical supervision. Play will be suspended at 32.2°C WBGT, introducing a clearer framework for athletes, officials and spectators.

The move follows growing concerns over heat-related player collapses, exhaustion and retirements on tour.

Researchers studying the Tour de France have warned that heat stress may force changes to race planning and scheduling. The 2026 Tour de France, the 113th edition of the race, will run from July 4 to 26, beginning in Barcelona, which recorded the third-highest number of heat deaths attributable to climate change in Europe in 2025. Milan and Rome reported more deaths linked to extreme heat than Barcelona.

Cyclists competing for hours across mountainous terrain and exposed roads face heightened risks from dehydration, overheating and reduced recovery capacity. However, medical experts warn that excessive heat exposure can trigger dehydration, muscle cramps, slower reaction times, fatigue, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and declining physical output for athletes.

The tactical nature of games may also change. In hotter conditions, athletes often conserve energy, leading to slower, more defensive styles of play. The risks extend beyond competitors. Spectators sitting for long periods in open-air stadiums — older adults and people with pre-existing health conditions — face serious health threats during heatwaves. Meanwhile, experts are urging organisers to expand shaded spectator zones, cooling stations, free water access, emergency medical support systems.

While climate change is now driving a broader debate about the future of sport, sports bodies are under pressure to adapt.