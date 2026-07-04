For a few days at Wimbledon, tennis briefly looked like it had turned back the clock.

The familiar walk onto Centre Court, the booming serve and the chants every time Serena Williams found another winner.

Then, almost as quickly as it had begun, the comeback was over.

Williams confirmed on Saturday that she has withdrawn from the women’s doubles event because of the knee injury she suffered during her first-round singles defeat to Australia’s Maya Joint, ending hopes of another Grand Slam reunion with sister Venus Williams.

“I’m heartbroken to have to withdraw from doubles,” Serena wrote on Instagram.

“Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus Williams once more meant the world to me.”

The withdrawal ends one of Wimbledon 2026’s biggest storylines.

The Williams sisters had accepted a wildcard into the doubles draw, setting up what would have been their first Grand Slam appearance together since the 2022 US Open.

Together they have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, including six at Wimbledon, making their partnership one of the most successful in tennis history.

A comeback cut short

Serena’s return had already carried enormous significance.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was playing at a major tournament for the first time in almost four years.

Although she lost to 20-year-old Maya Joint in three sets, the contest reminded spectators why Williams remains one of the sport’s defining figures. She pushed the Australian deep into a deciding set and produced flashes of the power and athleticism that made her a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion.

But the match also came at a cost.

Williams revealed that doctors had drained fluid from her knee after the contest, sharing a photograph of the medical procedure on social media.

“The good news is my knee shouldn’t swell or collect that much fluid again,” she wrote.

“The bad news is that, as hard as I tried, I just wasn’t able to get it ready for doubles.”

The reunion that never happened

Venus and Serena’s planned reunion had become one of the tournament’s most anticipated attractions.

For more than two decades, the sisters transformed women’s doubles, winning every Grand Slam final they contested together and redefining power tennis for an entire generation.

Their return to the same side of the net promised another emotional chapter.

Instead, Wimbledon will remember only the possibility.

Not quite a farewell

Williams stopped short of suggesting this was the end.

She thanked Wimbledon tournament director Jamie Baker and organisers for giving her every opportunity to recover before ending her message with a line that immediately fuelled fresh speculation about her future.

“All I can say is stay tuned to a city near you.”

It was hardly a retirement announcement. If anything, it sounded like someone still unwilling to close the door completely.

For now, Serena Williams leaves Wimbledon after just one match. Whether it was another farewell or simply another pause, remains a question only she can answer.