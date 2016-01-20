Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova ease into third round of Australian Open

World number one Serena Williams continued her rich vein of form as she eased past Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan to race into the third round of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

The American defending champion thrashed her Taiwanese opponent 6-1, 6-2 in a thrilling second round contest to progress through to the next round.

Serena, who is aiming to equal Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slams at this tournament, won three Grand Slams last year namely the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon before losing the US Open title.

Meanwhile, fifth-seeded Maria Sharapova has also made it to the third round of the campaign by sweeping aside Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2,6-1.