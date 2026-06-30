Long before Serena Williams steps onto Centre Court for her first Wimbledon singles match in nearly four years, her return has already delivered something every major sporting event covets- demand.

The seven-time Wimbledon singles champion is scheduled to face Australia’s Maya Joint on Tuesday, marking her first singles appearance at the All England Club since 2022. Yet the biggest story before the opening serve has unfolded away from the court.

Ticket demand has surged, Centre Court has become the most sought-after seat at the Championships and Wimbledon officials have been forced to advise fans not to travel after the famous queue reached capacity.

“We are advising people if they haven’t already set off to travel, not to travel because the queue is effectively full,” All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said on Monday.

According to Wimbledon, around 10,000 people had joined the queue by Monday morning, a level of demand that exceeded the same stage of last year’s Championships.

A wildcard that became a business decision

Williams’ comeback was never guaranteed. It was a last-minute decision.

Tournament organisers kept one of their eight women’s singles wildcards open until the final days before qualifying, hoping the 23-time Grand Slam champion would accept the invitation.

“We were all sitting there quietly keeping our fingers crossed,” Bolton told the Associated Press. “She is such an icon of the sport and particularly here at the Championships.”

The decision underlined the commercial value that elite athletes continue to bring to major tournaments long after their peak years.

Williams, now 44, has not won Wimbledon since 2016, and women’s tennis has crowned eight different champions in the decade since. Yet her return has quickly become one of the biggest attractions of this year’s tournament.

“So it really will be the ticket to have tomorrow when she walks back on Centre Court,” Bolton said.

The business of sporting icons

For Grand Slam tournaments, global stars generate value well beyond television audiences.

They help drive ticket demand, attract corporate hospitality guests, boost merchandise sales and keep international attention focused on the event.

Williams remains one of the most recognisable athletes in world sport, and her comeback illustrates how sporting icons continue to influence the business of major events even after long absences from competition.

The heightened interest also comes at a time when Wimbledon has opened with one of its busiest queues in recent years, reinforcing the enduring commercial appeal of established champions alongside the sport’s next generation.

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More than nostalgia

Williams will also compete in the doubles event alongside her sister Venus later this week, adding another high-profile attraction to the Championships.

Whether her return develops into a deep run remains uncertain. Her first test comes against 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint, a player less than half her age.

Before Serena Williams has struck her first competitive singles ball at the Championships in nearly four years, she has once again become the tournament’s biggest draw.