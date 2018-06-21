Serbia vs Switzerland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Live: When and where to watch LIVE telecast on TV in India

Switzerland will take on Serbia in the second match of Group E.

Serbia vs Switzerland LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Switzerland will take on Serbia in the second match of Group E. The game promises to be an all European cracker. Coming from a win in their opening game, The Orlovi will go hammers and tongs against the ‎Die Nati, that held Brazil to a draw in their opening game. A win for Serbia will set them on the path to the round of 16. Alexander Kolarov’s eight international goals out of 11 have come in competitive games, four of which were opening games. The Serbian team will look for a similar start and will draw confidence from their international record against Serbia, which read two losses from thirteen games.

The Swiss’ had presented themselves as an inconquerable team for Brazil just like they did back in 2010, defeating Spain 1-0. Interestingly, Switzerland have qualified from group stages whenever they have drawn their opening encounter (1938, 1994, 2006). A win on Friday won’t guarantee a spot in the round of 16 but it will definitely set them on the right path for qualification.

When will Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 22, 2018.

Where will Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA world cup will be held at Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad.

What time will Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Brazil vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

SWITZERLAND

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig/GER) and Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach/GER)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor/TUR), Nico Elvedi (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Michael Lang (FC Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus/ITA), Jacques-François Moubandje (Toulouse/FRA), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP)

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese/ITA), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City/ENG), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Blerim Dzemaili (Bologna/ITA), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Denis Zakaria (Borussia M’gladbach/GER) and Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim/GER)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04/GER), Mario Gavranovic(Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR)

SERBIA

Goalkeepers: Vladimir Stojkovic (Partizan Belgrade), Predrag Rajkovic (Maccabi Tel Aviv/ISR), Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar/ESP)

Defenders: Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma/ITA), Antonio Rukavina (Villarreal/ESP), Milan Rodic (Red Star Belgrade), Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit Saint Petersburg/RUS), Uros Spajic (Anderlecht/BEL), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen/GER), Dusko Tosic (Besiktas/TUR), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina/ITA)

Midfielders: Nemanja Matic (Manchester United/ENG), Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace/ENG), Marko Grujic (Cardiff City/ENG), Dusan Tadic (Southampton/ENG), Andrija Zivkovic (Benfica/POR), Filip Kostic (Hamburg/GER), Nemanja Radonjic (Red Star Belgrade), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio/ITA), Adem Ljajic (Torino/ITA)

Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham/ENG), Aleksandar Prijovic (PAOK Thessaloniki/GRE), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)